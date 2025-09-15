However, going quiet doesn’t always diffuse a situation. In fact, it might worsen it. Dubai-based Sheila (name changed on request) doesn’t believe in the idea of grey rocking at all; moreover, she feels that people are human, and if they’re hurt, triggered, they can’t always control their emotions. “It might work for some, but it is difficult to keep your emotions in check, especially when people resort to manipulative games and lies. You have to find a way to shut them down,” she says, referring to her own experience, where she tried ignoring troublesome co-workers, but instead, it grew worse, because they just doubled her workload, almost backing her into a corner.