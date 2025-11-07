Watch: How 40 Harley-Davidson riders kicked off UAE school rock fest with Halloween twist

Fourteen school bands battle it out like pros at Trinity College Desert Rock 2nd edition
Dubai: A quiet neighbourhood in Dubai’s Al Quoz reverberated by the rumble of 40 Harley-Davidson motorcycles as riders from Harley Owners Group (HOG) Dubai Chapter roared into GEMS Our Own Indian School to launch Trinity College Desert Rock 2025, the second edition of what is dubbed as the UAE's only interschool rock festival.
The event on November 1 saw school bands from Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain transform into professional performers, competing at The Haunted Ranch, a spooky venue complete with tombstones, cobwebs and mist-shrouded floors, with a Halloween-themed entry.
The sight of 40 gleaming Harley-Davidson bikes lining the volleyball court set the tone for what would be an extraordinary day of music. Anand Rodriguez, director of HOG Dubai Chapter and brand ambassador for Desert Rock, addressed the young musicians, drawing parallels between their journeys.
"One pursuing the freedom the road delivers and the other pursuing the freedom one's musical instrument has in store," Rodriguez told the students, stressing the importance of balancing wisdom with instinct.
In a Desert Rock tradition, the previous year's winners, ‘Imperium’ from GEMS Modern Academy, then arrived in a limousine to pass the torch to this year's successors.
Joe Peter, head of performing arts at the school and founder of Desert Rock, explained the festival's purpose. "The most important action that school students should take is to discover what their passion is and pursue all facets of it with focused determination. Desert Rock is a stage for boys and girls who have chosen a musical instrument to be an extension of their being,” he said.
The event opened with zombies performing Michael Jackson's Thriller choreography, setting the stage for 14 bands to perform their rock versions of songs from the legendary album. Each band was also required to perform a rock ballad of their choice in the competition.
Students from the host school's band, ‘Unmute,’ also performed without competing and doubled as roadies, managing stage transitions in under two and a half minutes.
In a format rarely seen at school competitions, teachers from participating schools performed together onstage, building camaraderie between institutions. The school's social media team captured interviews with bands throughout the day, with videos gaining traction online.
Lorna Gomes, supervisor of the Primary Section and overall supervisor of the event, said: "We strive to make Desert Rock a learning ground, and getting teachers from different schools to meet each other onstage and jam together is a great way to build camaraderie."
The three-member judging panel included renowned musicians Darshan Shankar, Neil Miranda and Anish Bhatia, who also performed after adjudication duties. Jonathan Ramgopal, the Middle East Manager for Trinity College London, who also gave a surprise performance, was so impressed that he proposed hosting the 2026 edition at Hard Rock Café Dubai.
"Desert Rock is an opportunity for our rock band to perform but not compete," said music teacher Peter Lobo. "The added advantage is a chance to learn hands on about stage management,” he pointed out.
Lalitha Suresh, principal and CEO of GEMS Our Own Indian School, was spotted headbanging with students throughout the performances. "I firmly believe that fine arts, performing arts and sports go hand in hand with academics for the all-round growth of a young individual…The answer to social troubles like screen addiction, intoxicants and depression lies hidden in the act of identifying and pursuing one's passion."
‘Dissonance’ from GEMS Founders School bagged the Best Band title, with ‘The Flintstones’ from GEMS Winchester School becoming the runners-up. ‘Sandstorm’ from GEMS Our Own Boys School Sharjah claimed the Best Band Audience Choice Award, while Ryan International Sharjah won the Most Wanted Reel award.
Individual honours went to Lavalina Sandeep Nair of ‘Dissonance’ for best vocalist and best frontman, Ethan Sam of ‘Voidwalkers’ (GEMS United Indian, Abu Dhabi) for best guitarist, Wernon Manuel (Sandstorm) for best bassist, Giancarlo Ramirez (The Flintstones) for best keyboardist, and Tameem Hamed Sharifi (Dissonance) for best drummer.
Prizes included trophies, certificates and Trinity exam vouchers for students, and gifts such as hotel stays, dinner vouchers, fitness club vouchers and indoor entertainment vouchers for participating teachers.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox