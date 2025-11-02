It also won two other prizes at the World Travel Awards 2025
Saudi Arabia’s AlUla has been getting increasingly popular since it opened to the public in 2019. And now, it’s won three major prizes at the World Travel Awards 2025.
The Saudi Press Agency reported that AlUla has been named the Middle East’s Leading Cultural Tourism Project 2025, the Middle East’s Leading Festival and Event Destination 2025, and Saudi Arabia’s Leading Cultural Tourism Project 2025.
The World Travel Awards, which was established in 1993, recognises excellence across the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries.
This is the second year in a row that AlUla has secured the accolades. It won the Middle East’s Leading Cultural Tourism Project title in 2023.
The historical site is home to an impressive desert landscape, giant rock bodies, and echoes of civilisations past. Places to visit here include Hegra, Saudi Arabia’s first Unesco World Heritage Site, celebrated for its exceptionally well-preserved Nabataean tombs.
SPA explains that AlUla’s history spans over 200,000 years of human history and 7,000 years of continuous civilisation.
One of the best ways to experience AlUla is by attending one of the famous festivals it regularly hosts. The next one is Winter At Tantora festival, which will run from Dec 8 to Jan 10. The celebration is marked by weeks of musical performances, immersive installations, and sensory discoveries.
