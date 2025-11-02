GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Saudi Arabia’s AlUla named Middle East’s Leading Cultural Tourism Project 2025

It also won two other prizes at the World Travel Awards 2025

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Tourists at the Elephant Rock. The Elephant Rock is one of the world’s most popular rocks and the highlight of the region of AlUla.
Tourists at the Elephant Rock. The Elephant Rock is one of the world’s most popular rocks and the highlight of the region of AlUla.
Shutterstock

Saudi Arabia’s AlUla has been getting increasingly popular since it opened to the public in 2019. And now, it’s won three major prizes at the World Travel Awards 2025.

The Saudi Press Agency reported that AlUla has been named the Middle East’s Leading Cultural Tourism Project 2025, the Middle East’s Leading Festival and Event Destination 2025, and Saudi Arabia’s Leading Cultural Tourism Project 2025.

The World Travel Awards, which was established in 1993, recognises excellence across the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries.

This is the second year in a row that AlUla has secured the accolades. It won the Middle East’s Leading Cultural Tourism Project title in 2023.

The historical site is home to an impressive desert landscape, giant rock bodies, and echoes of civilisations past. Places to visit here include Hegra, Saudi Arabia’s first Unesco World Heritage Site, celebrated for its exceptionally well-preserved Nabataean tombs.

SPA explains that AlUla’s history spans over 200,000 years of human history and 7,000 years of continuous civilisation.

One of the best ways to experience AlUla is by attending one of the famous festivals it regularly hosts. The next one is Winter At Tantora festival, which will run from Dec 8 to Jan 10. The celebration is marked by weeks of musical performances, immersive installations, and sensory discoveries.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

A bride in the desert? A must-see desert wonder for UAE explorers

Bride in desert gown? Must-see wonder for UAE explorers

2m read
12,000-year-old rock arts discovered in Saudi Arabia

12,000-year-old rock arts discovered in Saudi Arabia

1m read
Endangered vulture spotted soaring over AlUla skies

Endangered vulture spotted soaring over AlUla skies

1m read
In Wadi Al-Fann, AlUla, stands one of Saudi Arabia’s most striking natural wonders — the Fish Rock. Nearly 200 meters long, the colossal sandstone formation resembles a giant sea creature stranded in the desert, captivating visitors with its surreal silhouette. When images first surfaced online, many speculated it was a fossilised prehistoric fish, sparking fascination and myth. Experts, however, point to erosion. According to the Royal Commission for AlUla, ancient rivers once shaped the rock as they flowed across Gondwana 500 million years ago. Today, Fish Rock remains a powerful symbol of AlUla’s timeless landscapes and geological heritage.

From fish rock to elephant rock: AlUla’s desert wonders

2m read