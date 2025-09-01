'Can my five-year-old be a YouTube star?' UAE mums reveal risks and rewards of early fame

Dubai-based Priyanka Sharma, a corporate communications professional, narrates how her son was inspired by his classmate starting a YouTube channel, where he reacted to video games. Acknowledging that this is the new reality of AI and platforms that children live in, Sharma explains, “I’m not against it. They have grown up in this era. But yes, many times I do not like the content,” she says, feeling that there is a surplus of content now. Nevertheless, she does consider channels that discussed books or something more educational that actually has a lot more significance and meaning. “There does need to be a balanced approach to this,” adds Sharma, saying that refusing a child a YouTube channel isn’t beneficial.