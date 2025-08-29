Do children really need phones in UAE schools? Parents speak out

Asha Sherwood, founder of Abu Dhabi Review, recalls her school’s approach, last year. The head teacher had pushed on the fact that phones were indeed distracting for a children, and provided a presentation on statistics, sources to show the effect it has on children. However, as she explains, parents were concerned as they would still need to get a hold on their children after school. “Or, if an activity is cancelled, or class finishes earlier, so what they introduced was these pouches. You put your phone in it, it’s locked by a magnet, and at the end of the day you unlock it.”