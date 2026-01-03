Back to School 2026 UAE: Must-know tips to keep kids safe, healthy

Doctors outline easy, effective ways to protect your child’s health
As schools across the UAE reopen on January 5, children will be heading back to classrooms at a time when seasonal flu and viral infections are typically on the rise.
Medical experts are urging parents to take simple but effective steps to protect their children’s health, strengthen immunity and ease the transition back into the school routine.
Doctors said a combination of vaccinations, good hygiene, proper sleep, balanced nutrition and emotional support can go a long way in keeping children healthy during the school term.
Dr Puneet Wadhwa, Consultant Pediatrician at Prime Hospital, Dubai, stressed the importance of preventive care as children return to school environments where infections can spread quickly.
“Parents are advised to ensure that their children’s vaccinations are up to date, including the seasonal flu vaccine.”
The holiday break often disrupts daily routines, with late nights and increased screen time becoming common.
According to Dr Wadhwa, getting back to a regular sleep schedule is crucial.
“Re-establishing a consistent sleep schedule is essential, as quality sleep of 8 to 9 hours per night helps boost immunity, reduce stress, and improve concentration.”
Dr Deepak Kumar Gandhi, Specialist Paediatrician at Medeor Hospital, Dubai, pointed out that winter is a peak season for viral infections, especially when children gather in close settings like classrooms.
“Viral infections are more common in the winter season, and the chances are more when kids come together in schools,” he said.
Dr Gandhi emphasised that frequent and proper handwashing is one of the most effective ways to prevent infections.
“Regular handwashing with soap and water is one of the most effective ways to prevent common infections. Children should wash their hands before meals, after using the toilet, after playing, and upon returning home from school,” he advised.
“Alcohol-based hand sanitiser is useful when handwashing facilities are not available, such as on school trips or on buses. Parents should ensure children use them correctly and in small amounts,” he said.
While not always easy for children, masks can offer additional protection in certain situations.
“Wearing a mask may help reduce the spread of respiratory infections, especially in crowded indoor areas or during seasonal illness outbreaks. Masks can be particularly helpful for children with lower immunity. Many kids can't wear a mask or feel uncomfortable, and sometimes it's neither indicated nor easy to manage,” Dr Gandhi underscored.
Doctors said that unhealthy eating habits picked up during the holidays can also affect children’s energy and wellbeing once school resumes.
“Eating habits may also become unhealthy during holidays, with increased consumption of junk food and irregular meal times. Returning to balanced, nutritious meals supports better energy levels, improved sleep, and overall wellbeing,” Dr Wadhwa noted.
Nutrition during the school day also plays a vital role in maintaining energy and focus.
“Balanced lunchboxes with fruits, vegetables, whole grains, protein, and enough water help maintain energy levels throughout the school day,” Dr Gandhi said.
Beyond physical health, experts said parents should also pay attention to children’s emotional readiness for school.
“Some children may feel anxious about returning to school after the break. Parents can play a key role by offering reassurance, encouragement, and motivation to help build confidence and ease the transition back into the school routine,” Dr Wadhwa said.
Dr Gandhi urged parents to watch for signs that a child may be struggling with the return to school.
“Returning to school can be stressful for some children. Parents should look out for changes in behaviour, sleep problems, or frequent complaints of headaches or stomach aches,” Dr Gandhi said, noting that regular medical check-ups are equally important.
“Routine paediatric check-ups help ensure children are physically ready for the school year and allow early identification of any health concerns,” he added.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox