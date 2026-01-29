Crucial role of early childhood education in building confident learners

“During this formative stage, the quality of a child’s environment plays a defining role,” says Dr Vandana Gandhi, CEO, British Orchard Nursery and Training Centre, UAE & UK. She explains that children are especially receptive during this period and that experiences at this stage shape cognitive ability, behaviour and emotional well-being.

Dr Gandhi points out that nurseries which focus on emotional security and physical safety create the right conditions for growth.

“Studies show that play-based and guided learning approaches can lead to measurable gains in early learning outcomes compared with more formal, traditional models.”