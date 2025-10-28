Ryan Terry: Three titles, one legacy

For me, it’s all about staying calm and collected. I focus a lot on my children. Before I had them, it was about my reputation and proving myself. I was selfish, to be honest. But once I became a father, everything changed, now it’s about providing for them and making them proud. Before stepping on stage, I think of them, and that fires me up.

Every athlete has a ritual or a mental switch before competition. What does focus look like for you in those final hours before stepping on stage?

At first, I started because of mild body dysmorphia. I thought changing my physical appearance would help me mentally. Then it reached a point where I needed that competitive outlet again. I’ve always been competitive, and I wasn’t playing sports anymore. Around 20, I realised bodybuilding could give me that drive. Once I set my mind to something, I can’t let go until I’m the best at it. That’s how I got obsessed with bodybuilding.

You’ve often said that your journey started from insecurity rather than ambition. What was the turning point when you realised this was more than just about building confidence, that you were actually built for this?

Massively. I don’t know why, but this third title means so much more than the first and second. I called it my “legacy prep,” and that word really stuck; everyone got behind it. When I won this time, it felt like I’d finally cemented my place in bodybuilding. It’s really hit home what I’ve achieved.

Three titles in a row, that’s dominance. What feels different about this win compared to the first time you became Mr. Olympia?

When Gulf News caught up with him at the recent Dubai Muscle Show 2025, Terry spoke about staying grounded through fame, finding motivation in his children, and his next big goal: to become the greatest Men’s Physique athlete of all time.

What makes his story remarkable isn’t just the hardware, it’s where he started. Once a self-conscious teen training to overcome insecurity, he’s now a symbol of discipline, family, and longevity in a sport often obsessed with extremes.

Three titles. Three years in a row. For British bodybuilding star Ryan Terry, that streak has turned ambition into legacy. Crowned Mr. Olympia Men’s Physique champion in 2023, 2024 and 2025, Terry has also claimed the Arnold Classic titles and a place among the sport’s elite.

Your division, Men’s Physique, celebrates proportion and poise as much as muscle. How do you train for balance, not just bulk, and what does “aesthetic perfection” really mean to you?

I’ve always been obsessed with symmetry. I never wanted to be the biggest guy in the room. I’ve always aimed for a balanced, aesthetic, healthy look. My training and nutrition reflect that. I’m not genetically built to be huge anyway, so Men’s Physique just felt right for me.

Your physique and mindset have evolved over the years. How different is the Ryan who first competed at Mr. Olympia from the champion you are today?

Deep down, I’m still that nervous guy hoping I’ll do well; that’s what’s always pushed me to improve. But when I won my first Olympia title, something changed. I started believing I was worthy of being up there. I proved I could hold my own against the best. Now I’m much more confident, with a stronger sense of self-belief.

Away from the spotlight, there’s a whole other side of you — the coach, the family man, the content creator. How do you protect your personal life and mental space in an industry built around exposure?

It’s definitely hard. Social media made everyone want to know everything about your life. But I make sure my family comes first, everything else fits around them. The moment that changes, I’m out of the industry. I’ve learned to show fans parts of my life while keeping what’s precious private. That balance keeps me grounded.

Dubai has become a major hub for bodybuilding and fitness. What’s your take on the level of competition and athlete culture here?

Phenomenal. Honestly, I was blown away. I don’t come here often, so I didn’t realise how strong the talent is. Some of the guys next to me were incredible, I was like, “Stay away from me, you’re too good!” The level here is world-class.

You’ve conquered Olympia three times. What’s the next mountain to climb, another title, a new division, or something beyond bodybuilding altogether?

There’s one more big goal, to go down as the greatest Men’s Physique athlete ever. Jeremy Buendia has four titles, so I want to match him next year and hopefully surpass him with five. Then I’ll disappear into the sunset.

You’ve inspired so many people in the UAE. What would you like to tell them as you head into another season?