Ryan Terry: Three titles, one legacy

Three-time Mr Olympia Ryan Terry on wins, fatherhood, and finding balance in the sport
Three titles. Three years in a row. For British bodybuilding star Ryan Terry, that streak has turned ambition into legacy. Crowned Mr. Olympia Men’s Physique champion in 2023, 2024 and 2025, Terry has also claimed the Arnold Classic titles and a place among the sport’s elite.
What makes his story remarkable isn’t just the hardware, it’s where he started. Once a self-conscious teen training to overcome insecurity, he’s now a symbol of discipline, family, and longevity in a sport often obsessed with extremes.
When Gulf News caught up with him at the recent Dubai Muscle Show 2025, Terry spoke about staying grounded through fame, finding motivation in his children, and his next big goal: to become the greatest Men’s Physique athlete of all time.
Massively. I don’t know why, but this third title means so much more than the first and second. I called it my “legacy prep,” and that word really stuck; everyone got behind it. When I won this time, it felt like I’d finally cemented my place in bodybuilding. It’s really hit home what I’ve achieved.
You’ve often said that your journey started from insecurity rather than ambition. What was the turning point when you realised this was more than just about building confidence, that you were actually built for this?
At first, I started because of mild body dysmorphia. I thought changing my physical appearance would help me mentally. Then it reached a point where I needed that competitive outlet again. I’ve always been competitive, and I wasn’t playing sports anymore. Around 20, I realised bodybuilding could give me that drive. Once I set my mind to something, I can’t let go until I’m the best at it. That’s how I got obsessed with bodybuilding.
For me, it’s all about staying calm and collected. I focus a lot on my children. Before I had them, it was about my reputation and proving myself. I was selfish, to be honest. But once I became a father, everything changed, now it’s about providing for them and making them proud. Before stepping on stage, I think of them, and that fires me up.
I’ve always been obsessed with symmetry. I never wanted to be the biggest guy in the room. I’ve always aimed for a balanced, aesthetic, healthy look. My training and nutrition reflect that. I’m not genetically built to be huge anyway, so Men’s Physique just felt right for me.
Deep down, I’m still that nervous guy hoping I’ll do well; that’s what’s always pushed me to improve. But when I won my first Olympia title, something changed. I started believing I was worthy of being up there. I proved I could hold my own against the best. Now I’m much more confident, with a stronger sense of self-belief.
It’s definitely hard. Social media made everyone want to know everything about your life. But I make sure my family comes first, everything else fits around them. The moment that changes, I’m out of the industry. I’ve learned to show fans parts of my life while keeping what’s precious private. That balance keeps me grounded.
Phenomenal. Honestly, I was blown away. I don’t come here often, so I didn’t realise how strong the talent is. Some of the guys next to me were incredible, I was like, “Stay away from me, you’re too good!” The level here is world-class.
There’s one more big goal, to go down as the greatest Men’s Physique athlete ever. Jeremy Buendia has four titles, so I want to match him next year and hopefully surpass him with five. Then I’ll disappear into the sunset.
A massive thank you, I’m blown away by the support here. It means everything. Knowing that what I’m doing on and off stage inspires people keeps me motivated to keep going and do even more.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox