UAE to host 2025 IBA Men’s Elite World Championships

The 2025 IBA Men’s Elite World Championships will seek to unite the world’s leading boxing nations and welcome fighters from around the globe in a display of unity, skill, and equality. “The IBA Men’s Elite World Championships in Dubai this December will be more than a competition, it will be a celebration of boxing in all its forms,” said Chris Roberts OBE, Secretary General & CEO of IBA.

“Dubai will become the capital of boxing this December, where athletes from every corner of the globe will compete on equal terms, under their own flags, and with a chance to change their lives. The IBA exists to protect boxers, to create opportunities and to ensure that the sport remains a force for unity and fairness. The Festival of Boxing will be remembered as the moment when our sport reached a new level.”

The showpiece event will see the IBA welcome the world’s finest international talent to the region, all vying for a chance to capture championship glory and an opportunity to compete for a jaw-dropping $8 million in prize money. With a staggering $300,000 on offer for the winner of each category, the competition stands to be the richest in the sport’s history.

