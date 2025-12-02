GOLD/FOREX
UAE to host 2025 IBA Men’s Elite World Championships

Unprecedented $8 million as prize pool for event during two-week Festival of Boxing

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
UAE to host 2025 IBA Men’s Elite World Championships

Dubai: The International Boxing Association (IBA) will host the 2025 IBA Men’s Elite World Championships from December 2 to 13 at the Dubai Tennis Stadium, headlining a blockbuster two-week Festival of Boxing.

The showpiece event will see the IBA welcome the world’s finest international talent to the region, all vying for a chance to capture championship glory and an opportunity to compete for a jaw-dropping $8 million in prize money. With a staggering $300,000 on offer for the winner of each category, the competition stands to be the richest in the sport’s history.

The record-breaking prize pool underscores IBA President Umar Kremlev’s continued commitment to investing in grassroots boxing and the IBA’s dedication to rewarding excellence on the global stage. The prize distribution celebrates the combined efforts of boxers, their coaches and their respective National Federations, with each payout shared to recognise their collective contributions.

The prize distribution is as follows:

First place: $300,000 per weight category

Second place: $150,000 per weight category

Third place: $75,000 per weight category

Fifth place: $10,000 per weight category

* 50% to the boxer, 25% to the coaches and 25% to the National Federation

“This World Championships is not just about records and prize money — it is about giving every boxer, every coach and every National Federation the respect and reward they deserve,” said President Umar Kremlev.

“Dubai will become the capital of boxing this December, where athletes from every corner of the globe will compete on equal terms, under their own flags, and with a chance to change their lives. The IBA exists to protect boxers, to create opportunities and to ensure that the sport remains a force for unity and fairness. The Festival of Boxing will be remembered as the moment when our sport reached a new level.”

Nurturing young talent

With a legacy spanning over 75 years, and having nurtured some of the finest boxers to ever grace the sport, the IBA stands alone as the global leader of elite level boxing; guiding talent from day one and upholding the sport’s heritage and values.

The 2025 IBA Men’s Elite World Championships will seek to unite the world’s leading boxing nations and welcome fighters from around the globe in a display of unity, skill, and equality. “The IBA Men’s Elite World Championships in Dubai this December will be more than a competition, it will be a celebration of boxing in all its forms,” said Chris Roberts OBE, Secretary General & CEO of IBA.

“Coupled with the IBA Global Boxing Forum, a top-class IBA Pro Event and the IBA Congress, this gathering represents the full spectrum of our sport. IBA is not just an organisation; it is a philosophy. A global movement that champions excellence, innovation, and unity in boxing.”

