Record 10,000 athletes for 17th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship

“The 17th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship is the biggest in the event’s history, with 10,000 athletes from around the world taking part. We are happy to welcome everyone to the UAE, a country known for creativity, generosity, and tolerance, and we wish all participants the best. Our goal is to make sure everyone feels at home in the UAE, surrounded by friends and supporters,” he added.

Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice-Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation and Chairman of the Championship Organising Committee, said, “I would like to take this opportunity to express my appreciation to our National Team athletes, who have proudly raised the UAE flag at every international event, most recently at the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship in Thailand, where they impressed with their performance, discipline, and results. We are proud of you and always look forward to even greater achievements. We also thank the families of the athletes for their constant support, as they are true partners in every success. We also value the efforts of the coaches, administrators, and the Federation team who work together with dedication and team spirit.

Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, noted that women represent 32 per cent of participants and that 60 per cent of all competitors are from outside the UAE. He said these figures reflect the growing global confidence in the championship and Abu Dhabi’s status as the world capital of jiu-jitsu. Al Shamsi also thanked the partners and sponsors for their key role in the event’s success and in creating a championship that unites competition, cultural exchange, and community spirit.

Marwa Al Rahma, Vice President and Head of Events and Social Responsibility at the First Abu Dhabi Bank, said, “Through our support of the Federation’s championships and the First Abu Dhabi Bank Jiu-Jitsu Academy, participation in the sport has grown significantly, with more than 2,000 students now training regularly at the academy. This partnership supports our goal of promoting a healthy lifestyle and positive national values, in line with the leadership’s vision and the role of sport in shaping a confident generation that represents the UAE with pride.”

Saeed Ali Obaid Al Fazari, Executive Director, Strategy Affairs Sector at Department of Culture and Tourism — DCT Abu Dhabi, said, “At the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, we view sport as an important part of developing individuals and communities and driving economic and social growth. We continue to support events that strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a global sports hub and promote values such as discipline, respect, and sportsmanship. Abu Dhabi has proven its ability to host major international sporting and cultural events with world-class facilities and exceptional hospitality.”

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.