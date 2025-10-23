GOLD/FOREX
Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship returns to Al Ain Region for 11th edition this November

ADXC 11 will feature an exciting lineup of world-class jiu-jitsu and grappling champions

Last updated:
Gulf News Report
2 MIN READ
ADXC has consistently attracted some of the sport’s biggest international stars and built a strong following among global combat sports fans.

Abu Dhabi: The 11th edition of Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship (ADXC) will take place on November 14 in Al Ain Region, Abu Dhabi.

Since its debut in October 2023, ADXC has established itself as one of the most dynamic and innovative platforms in jiu-jitsu and grappling. Known for its distinctive ruleset and high-intensity match format, the championship has consistently attracted some of the sport’s biggest international stars and built a strong following among global combat sports fans.

According to the organising committee, ADXC 11 will feature an exciting lineup of world-class jiu-jitsu and grappling champions, with several special matchups designed to thrill fans. Over the past couple of years, ADXC has showcased some of the sport’s most recognisable names, including Espen Mathiesen, Abdul Kareem Al Selwady, Aljamain Sterling, Amir Albazi, Neiman Gracie, Arman Tsarukyan, Pouya Rahmani, and Roberto Abreu (Cyborg).

The championship has also expanded internationally, hosting editions in major cities such as Moscow, Paris, Rio de Janeiro, and Balneario Camboriu in Brazil.

Abdulmunem Alsayed Mohammed Alhashmi, chairman of International Vision Sports Management, said that hosting the latest edition in Al Ain Region reflects the championship’s ongoing role in reinforcing the UAE’s status as a leading global destination for jiu-jitsu and grappling. He noted that ADXC’s success stems from the limitless support of the UAE’s leadership and its vision of using sport to inspire future generations and strengthen national identity.

“We continue to elevate the championship by improving every aspect of its organisation and competition level. Our aim is to bring more world-class athletes to Abu Dhabi while giving Emirati fighters the platform to compete internationally and represent the nation with pride,” Alhashmi said.

Saeed Al Dhahiri, Destination Management Department Director at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said, “ADXC has been key to further establishing the emirate as a global hub for combat sports. Beyond bringing together world-class athletes and passionate fans, it continues to inspire and develop homegrown talent. The event showcases Abu Dhabi’s ability to host high-calibre international events and reflects the emirate’s broader vision to position itself at the forefront of the global sports landscape.”

