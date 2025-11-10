Alvarenga takes on Sousa at Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship in Al Ain Region

Championship set to take place on November 14 at the Adnec Centre
Al Ain: Brazilian star Gabriel Sousa will face compatriot Ruan Alvarenga, while Helena Crevar takes on Salla Simola at the 11th edition of Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship in Al Ain Region, set to take place on November 14 at the Adnec Centre in the Al Ain Region, Abu Dhabi .
Sousa returns to the ADXC cage after submitting Anthony de Oliveira in the ADXC 9 Grappling Main Event, where he called out Alvarenga moments after his win.
Alvarenga, a four-time ADXC veteran with three victories to his name, also featured in ADXC 9, defeating Yigit Hanay in the final bout of the preliminary card.
Meanwhile, Helena Crevar returns in search of her second consecutive ADXC win following her dominant showing at ADXC 7, where she submitted Sabrina de Sousa in the second round. Her opponent, Salla Simola, impressed fans with a resilient victory over Aurelie Le Vern at ADXC 9, demonstrating agility and composure under pressure.
The main card also features a showcase bout between Daniel Barbosa and Haibula Aviev, along with a grappling welterweight bout between Seilkhan Bolatbek and Kenzo Biyong.
The preliminary card promises plenty of action, including Obaid Al Ketbi versus Victor Souza in a jiu-jitsu bantamweight bout and Hadi Abbas taking on Felipe Fernandes in a jiu-jitsu featherweight bout, while Mohammed Saeed Al Ketbi meets Raimundo Almeida, also from Brazil, in another bantamweight contest.
Also on the prelims are a showcase bout between Ghanim Al Ali and Joao Arthur, a jiu-jitsu cruiserweight bout between Ammar Al Hosani and Dabyl Abdulla, and a showcase bout featuring Arthur De Lima Sousa and Breno Pittizer.
Tareq Al Bahri, General Manager of International Vision Investment, said, "We have put together one of the strongest cards yet, bringing together some of the most talented and skilled athletes from the region and around the world to deliver a show that meets the expectations of our fans. We are proud to see Abu Dhabi Extreme continue to strengthen its reputation as a global platform that attracts the brightest stars in jiu-jitsu and grappling."
