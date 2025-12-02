Pakistan to tour Sri Lanka for three-match T20I series

Across the busy season, Pakistan lost only three matches—one ODI and two T20Is—while clinching all four series. With the home season complete, the squad will take a month-long break. After the Sri Lanka tour, Pakistan are expected to host Australia for a T20I series that will wrap up shortly before the T20 World Cup.

The board noted that the series will provide valuable match practice ahead of next year’s global event. The announcement comes as Pakistan wrapped up their 2025 home season with series wins over both South Africa and Sri Lanka. Pakistan defeated South Africa 2–1 in both the T20I and ODI series in October, then swept Sri Lanka 3–0 in a three-match ODI series. They went on to win the T20I tri-series featuring Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, which concluded on Saturday.

Dubai: Sri Lanka will host a three-match T20I series against Pakistan in January as part of their preparations for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. Sri Lanka Cricket announced that all three games will be played in Dambulla, beginning on January 7. The second match is scheduled for January 9, with the final to be held on January 11.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.