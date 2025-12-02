GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket /
ICC

Pakistan to tour Sri Lanka for three-match T20I series

All three games will be played in Dambulla beginning on January 7

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
Pakistan team at Dubai International stadium
Pakistan team at Dubai International stadium
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Sri Lanka will host a three-match T20I series against Pakistan in January as part of their preparations for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. Sri Lanka Cricket announced that all three games will be played in Dambulla, beginning on January 7. The second match is scheduled for January 9, with the final to be held on January 11.

The board noted that the series will provide valuable match practice ahead of next year’s global event. The announcement comes as Pakistan wrapped up their 2025 home season with series wins over both South Africa and Sri Lanka. Pakistan defeated South Africa 2–1 in both the T20I and ODI series in October, then swept Sri Lanka 3–0 in a three-match ODI series. They went on to win the T20I tri-series featuring Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, which concluded on Saturday.

Across the busy season, Pakistan lost only three matches—one ODI and two T20Is—while clinching all four series. With the home season complete, the squad will take a month-long break. After the Sri Lanka tour, Pakistan are expected to host Australia for a T20I series that will wrap up shortly before the T20 World Cup.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Pakistan's captain Salman Ali Agha (L) holds the trophy during a ceremony at the end of the Twenty20 International Tri-Series final against Sri Lanka at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on November 29, 2025.

Pakistan outclass Sri Lanka to claim home tri-series

2m read
Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan

Pakistan routs Sri Lanka by 7 wickets in T20 tri-series

3m read
Pakistan's players and team officials pose with trophy at the end of the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match against Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, in Rawalpindi, on November 16, 2025.

Clinical Pakistan whitewash Sri Lanka 3-0 in ODI series

2m read
Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana (CL) and Sri Lanka's Asitha Fernando (CR) shake hands with Pakistan's players at the end of the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on November 11, 2025.

Sri Lanka players decide to stay for Pakistan series

2m read