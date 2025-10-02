GOLD/FOREX
Staggering $8 million prize pool for IBA elite championships in Dubai

The competition stands to be the richest in the sport’s history

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Dubai: Dubai will host the 2025 IBA Men’s Elite World Championships from December 2 to 13 at the Dubai’s iconic National Tennis Stadium. The blockbuster two-week of festival of boxing is organised by the International Boxing Association (IBA).

The showpiece event will see the world’s finest international talent to the region, all vying for a chance to capture championship glory and an opportunity to compete for a massive $8 million in prize money. With a staggering $300,000 on offer for the winner of each category, the competition stands to be the richest in the sport’s history.

The record-breaking prize pool underscores IBA President Umar Kremlev’s continued commitment to investing in grassroots boxing and the IBA’s dedication to rewarding excellence on the global stage.

“This World Championships is not just about records and prize money - it is about giving every boxer, every coach and every National Federation the respect and reward they deserve,” said President Kremlev.

“Dubai will become the capital of boxing this December, where athletes from every corner of the globe will compete on equal terms, under their own flags, and with a chance to change their lives. The IBA exists to protect boxers, to create opportunities and to ensure that the sport remains a force for unity and fairness. The Festival of Boxing will be remembered as the moment when our sport reached a new level.”

Chris Roberts OBE, Secretary General & CEO of IBA, said, "The IBA Men's Elite World Championships in Dubai this December will be more than a competition, it will be a celebration of boxing in all its forms."

