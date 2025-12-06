Virat Kohli, Arshdeep Singh go viral with playful banter post-match

Fans enjoy PBKS’ clip of the duo joking about dew, runs and missed tons after India’s win
Virat Kohli and Arshdeep Singh found themselves in a playful exchange after India sealed the ODI series against South Africa on Saturday — a moment Punjab Kings (PBKS) quickly shared on social media, much to fans’ delight.
India wrapped up the decider in convincing fashion. South Africa were restricted to 270, with Prasidh Krishna and Kuldeep Yadav leading the attack. Both finished with four wickets, breaking the hosts’ middle order and slowing their scoring rate in the final overs.
Chasing 271, India got off to a flying start. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma put on a 155-run stand, setting up a comfortable chase. Jaiswal reached a superb century, while Rohit added a solid 75. Kohli completed the job with a brisk 65 off 45 balls, continuing his red-hot form after back-to-back centuries earlier in the series.
In a video posted by PBKS, Arshdeep jokingly told Kohli that the target was too small to stop him from scoring a third straight hundred.
“Paaji, run kam reh gaye… century aaj pakki thi waise,” he teased.
Kohli laughed and replied, “Toss jeet gaye… nahi toh teri bhi pakki thi dew mein,” hinting that Arshdeep might have been hit for a century in the dew had India bowled second.
The evening moisture indeed played a major role, helping India’s chase and making life difficult for South Africa’s bowlers.
