Australia tighten grip on second Ashes Test as bowlers leave England in trouble

Resuming on 378/6, the hosts wasted no time in pressing their advantage. Mitchell Starc led the charge with a blistering 77, turning his overnight start into a match-shaping knock. He shared a vital 75-run stand with Scott Boland, who added 21. Earlier, Alex Carey’s composed 63 kept the scoreboard moving as Australia powered their way to 511.

Australia strengthened their hold on the second Ashes Test at The Gabba on day three, stretching their first-innings total before their bowlers hit back hard under the lights to leave England wobbling at 134/6, still 43 runs behind.

Boland removed Duckett for 15 to open the door. Michael Neser then made two key strikes, dismissing Ollie Pope (26) and the well-set Crawley (44). From there, England struggled to build partnerships.

England began their reply with purpose. Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett attacked from the outset, shaving 48 runs off the deficit in just 7.3 overs. But once the new ball settled, Australia hit back.

