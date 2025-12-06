Australia tighten grip on second Ashes Test as bowlers leave England in trouble

Mitchell Starc’s 77 and a clutch bowling display push hosts into a dominant position
Australia strengthened their hold on the second Ashes Test at The Gabba on day three, stretching their first-innings total before their bowlers hit back hard under the lights to leave England wobbling at 134/6, still 43 runs behind.
Resuming on 378/6, the hosts wasted no time in pressing their advantage. Mitchell Starc led the charge with a blistering 77, turning his overnight start into a match-shaping knock. He shared a vital 75-run stand with Scott Boland, who added 21. Earlier, Alex Carey’s composed 63 kept the scoreboard moving as Australia powered their way to 511.
Brydon Carse was England’s most effective bowler, returning 4/152, but the visitors struggled to break partnerships throughout the morning session.
The total gave Australia a strong 177-run lead, putting England firmly on the back foot.
England began their reply with purpose. Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett attacked from the outset, shaving 48 runs off the deficit in just 7.3 overs. But once the new ball settled, Australia hit back.
Boland removed Duckett for 15 to open the door. Michael Neser then made two key strikes, dismissing Ollie Pope (26) and the well-set Crawley (44). From there, England struggled to build partnerships.
Joe Root (15) fell to Starc, Harry Brook (15) edged Boland, and wicket-keeper Jaimie Smith departed late for 4, also to Starc.
At stumps, Starc, Neser and Boland had two wickets each, leaving Australia firmly in control heading into day four.
