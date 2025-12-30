Death returned with a vengeance in Final Destination: Bloodlines, reviving the cult horror franchise after more than a decade. Final Destination movies are horror classics with the core theme of escaping death when it chases after you while flashing behind you on the highway. This instalment digs into generational trauma (with 3 generations of characters in the film), following families haunted by deaths they narrowly escaped years ago. You can expect elaborately staged accidents, chilling foreshadowing and a darker emotional core that Final Destination movies know best how to do.