From sequels and reboots to emotional dramas, these films shaped cinema in 2025
Dubai: From nostalgia-fuelled sequels to bold reboots and emotionally charged dramas, 2025 proved that cinema is far from predictable. Hollywood leaned heavily into legacy franchises and visual spectacle, whilst Bollywood balanced heart, history and reinvention. Whether you watched them for the thrills, the tears or pure escapism, these were the films everyone talked about this year.
Death returned with a vengeance in Final Destination: Bloodlines, reviving the cult horror franchise after more than a decade. Final Destination movies are horror classics with the core theme of escaping death when it chases after you while flashing behind you on the highway. This instalment digs into generational trauma (with 3 generations of characters in the film), following families haunted by deaths they narrowly escaped years ago. You can expect elaborately staged accidents, chilling foreshadowing and a darker emotional core that Final Destination movies know best how to do.
Fun fact: It's the first film in the franchise to explore inherited premonitions, proving death doesn't forget, and it definitely doesn't forgive. 71 years old stuntwoman Yvette Ferguson came out of retirement to perform a full-body fire stunt, potentially setting a world record as the oldest person to be set on fire on camera.
Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde are back, and this time the stakes are...snakelike (get the rift?). Zootopia 2 expands the animal metropolis with much justice for reptiles, sharper social commentary and a mystery that challenges the city's idea of harmony. The sequel balances humour with much joy, making it a hit with both adults and children. Indeed, the sequel that fans were looking forward to.
Fun fact: Several new species were introduced after real-world zoologist consultations to keep the world-building authentic. Gary the snake was a nod to the Chinese zodiac year for 2025, where the snake symbolises wisdom and good fortune.
Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt takes his final bow in what is billed as the most dangerous Mission: Impossible yet. The movie takes a dystopian setting with Cruise fighting against a rogue AI called 'The Entity' which is taking over the world. The Final Reckoning ties together decades of betrayals, alliances and impossible stunts, yes, many were performed practically without special effects. Emotional, explosive and relentless, the film feels like a love letter to the franchise.
Fun fact: Cruise reportedly performed one of his riskiest stunts at over 10,000 feet without CGI assistance. Cruise also made a Guiness World Record for his performing 16 parachute jumps set on fire to shoot his intense biplane fight scene.
Dinosaurs meet a world that's finally had enough. Jurassic World: Rebirth reimagines the franchise by focusing on survival after humans and dinosaurs are forced to coexist. There's a new twist to the movie as you meet mutated dinosaurs. With a grittier tone and fewer theme-park theatrics(which I personally really missed), the film leans more into dramatic baits of danger (but no dramatic deaths), ethical dilemmas and awe-inspiring visuals.
Fun fact: Animatronics were brought back extensively, paying homage to the original Jurassic Park techniques.
A new Avatar movie explores another element this time the movie is in flames. James Cameron returned to Pandora with Fire and Ash, introducing volcanic regions and fire-based Na'vi clans that challenge everything seen before as this new tribe introduces clans that are fuelled by rage in contrast to the peaceful Na'vi we're familiar with. Classic Avatar fashion the movie is visually breathtaking and politically layered, the film explores destruction, resilience and rebirth. Every frame feels immersive, pushing cinematic technology once again.
Fun fact: New motion-capture techniques were developed specifically to animate fire, ash and lava interactions with living characters.
Dark, intense and unapologetically bold, Dhurandhar with star cast that includes Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt, is a spy thriller that dives into power, manipulation and moral ambiguity. Anchored by gripping performances, the film blurs the line between hero and anti-hero and is now the highest-grossing film in India at Rs 10 billion. The sharp dialogues and tense storytelling made it a talking point all year.
Fun fact: The title translates to "master strategist," a clue to the film's layered narrative and psychological mind games.
Hailed as reviving Bollywood romances, Saiyaara, starring Ahaan Pandey, Aneet Padda, revolves around a bruised rockstar and a woman with a troubled past, battling with the onset of early Alzheimers. A soulful drama that's all about longing, music and emotional vulnerability, the film grossed over Rs 500 crore worldwide.
Fun fact: Several songs were recorded live on set to preserve raw emotion, giving the soundtrack its intimate, almost handwritten feel.
A spiritual successor to Taare Zameen Par, this film, starring Aamir Khan, shifts focus from childhood to adulthood, celebrating neurodiversity, mentorship and second chances. Sitaare Zameen Par blends warmth with social awareness, reminding audiences that growth never stops.
Fun fact: The film worked closely with educators and psychologists to ensure sensitive and accurate representation throughout the story.
Starring Vicky Kaushal and Akshaye Khanna, Chaava, was one of the biggest hits of 2025. Crossing Rs 8 billion worldwide, the film was based on the life of the Maratha king Sambhaji and his battle with Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.
Fun fact: Kaushal underwent months of physical training and sword combat practice, whilst costumes were inspired by preserved artefacts and paintings from the era.
Dhadak 2, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri as two college students in law school, was a gritty and gruelling watch, focusing on class lines and ambition. A spiritual sequel to the 2018 film starring Jahnvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, the film received much praise for its portrayal of social awareness.
Fun fact: Several key scenes in Dhadak 2 were filmed in real, lived-in neighbourhoods instead of studio sets, helping the actors stay immersed and giving the film its raw, grounded tone.
Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox