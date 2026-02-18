GOLD/FOREX
Swedish House Mafia in Dubai 2026: Tickets, date and all you need to know

It will be a setlist stacked with multi-platinum anthems

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
Moving away from the neon nostalgia of the past, the trio now leans into a brutalist, cinematic aesthetic that merges high fashion with architectural grandeur.
Don't you worry, don't you worry child....

One of electronic music's most vibrant dynasties is officially closing the curtains on Dubai’s biggest outdoor party season.

The Grammy-nominated trio of Axwell, Steve Angello, and Sebastian Ingrosso, better known as Swedish House Mafia, are set to headline the grand finale of the Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience on Saturday, May 16.

So, you can expect the waterfront to transform into a high-production ground, complete with the sunset skyline views that have made this venue a rival to its Ibiza namesake.

When: May 16

Tickets: Dh195

What to expect

  • The hits: A setlist stacked with multi-platinum anthems like Don’t You Worry Child, Save The World, and One (Your Name).

  • The vibe: Festival-scale production featuring state-of-the-art visuals and a stage identity that hits like a headline show at Madison Square Garden.

  • The context: This serves as the 'victory lap' before the group kicks off their highly anticipated summer residency at Ushuaïa Ibiza, starting June 28.

Swedish House Mafia joins a 2026 roster that has already seen titans like Calvin Harris and David Guetta grace the decks. With over 90,000 fans having passed through the gates this season, the closing night is guaranteed to be a sell-out.

