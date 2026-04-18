Dubai based ‘EMPORIA Red’ cricket team win Winter Cup Season 3

After losing the toss and batting first, EMPORIA Purple struggled to build momentum and finished on 112/9 from their 20 overs.

EMPORIA Red’s bowling unit maintained control throughout the innings, with Khuram and Sham Janaka claiming two wickets apiece to keep the total within reach.

Khuram Sohail anchored the innings with an unbeaten 54, while Salman Ali Khan provided strong support with a composed 32 not out, as the pair guided their side home comfortably despite an early wobble.

Khuram Sohail’s impact on both sides of the game earned him the Man of the Match award, capping off a standout performance that proved decisive in the final.

“We’re delighted with how Winter Cup Season 3 has unfolded," said Siddiqui. "The tournament continues to represent our goal of creating a thriving cricket community, bringing together players from different backgrounds to compete and grow.

"The commitment, spirit, and quality on display have been excellent throughout. Congratulations to EMPORIA Red on a fantastic win, and credit to all teams involved. We’re excited to build on this momentum heading into the next season.”

Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.