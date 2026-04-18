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Dubai based ‘EMPORIA Red’ cricket team win Winter Cup Season 3

EMPORIA Red seal dominant Winter Cup final win

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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EMPORIA Red (right) crowned champions, with EMPORIA Purple (left) finishing as runners-up in the Emporia Winter Cup Season 3.
EMPORIA Red (right) crowned champions, with EMPORIA Purple (left) finishing as runners-up in the Emporia Winter Cup Season 3.

Dubai: EMPORIA Red produced a confident display to overcome EMPORIA Purple in the final of Winter Cup Season 3, held at EMPORIA Sports Academy in Dubai.

The Dubai Winter Cup is a local cricket competition held in Dubai, typically organised by academies and community teams to give local amateur players competitive match experience.

After losing the toss and batting first, EMPORIA Purple struggled to build momentum and finished on 112/9 from their 20 overs.

Saif led the scoring with 17, while Abhinav Saini (15) and Bilal Khan (14) added modest contributions.

EMPORIA Red’s bowling unit maintained control throughout the innings, with Khuram and Sham Janaka claiming two wickets apiece to keep the total within reach.

Chasing 113, EMPORIA Red made light work of the target, sealing victory at 113/2 in just 17 overs.

Khuram Sohail anchored the innings with an unbeaten 54, while Salman Ali Khan provided strong support with a composed 32 not out, as the pair guided their side home comfortably despite an early wobble.

Khuram Sohail’s impact on both sides of the game earned him the Man of the Match award, capping off a standout performance that proved decisive in the final.

The victory underlined EMPORIA Red’s dominance, as they delivered a strong performance across batting, bowling, and fielding to secure the Winter Cup Season 3 title in convincing fashion.

Speaking after the tournament, EMPORIA Sports Academy Co-Founder Faisal Siddiqui praised the competition’s success.

“We’re delighted with how Winter Cup Season 3 has unfolded," said Siddiqui. "The tournament continues to represent our goal of creating a thriving cricket community, bringing together players from different backgrounds to compete and grow.

"The commitment, spirit, and quality on display have been excellent throughout. Congratulations to EMPORIA Red on a fantastic win, and credit to all teams involved. We’re excited to build on this momentum heading into the next season.”

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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