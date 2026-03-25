Concerts postponed in the GCC: Latest updates on new dates and venues

Many events have been postponed, owing to the uncertainty in the region
Several major concerts across the GCC have recently been postponed, leaving fans eagerly awaiting fresh dates and venue confirmations. From international music stars to high-energy festivals, a number of much-anticipated shows have been shifted from their original schedules, with organisers citing rescheduling needs and logistical updates. While the wait may be disappointing, most events are expected to return with new dates announced soon, and tickets are typically still valid unless stated otherwise. Venues across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Doha, and beyond are working closely with promoters to finalise revised schedules. Here’s a quick look at what’s been postponed and what’s coming next.
Good news for André Rieu fans: this one isn’t off the calendar, just pushed further into the future. The world-famous violinist and his Johann Strauss Orchestra were originally set to perform on 3 April 2025, but the show has now been rescheduled to 19 March 2027 at the Beyon Al Dana Amphitheatre.
It’s a long wait, but the waltzes are still coming. Fans are advised to keep hold of their tickets and stay tuned for updates from the venue regarding existing bookings and any further announcements.
Status: Postponed
New date: 19 March 2027
Location: Beyon Al Dana Amphitheatre, Sakhir, Bahrain
The OFFLIMITS Music Festival has officially reshuffled its plans, moving from its original April schedule to a new date later in the year. What was set to light up Etihad Park is now locked in for 21 November 2026, returning to Yas Island for a larger-than-life music experience. Fans who already secured tickets don’t need to do a thing, as all passes will be automatically valid for the new date. The venue remains unchanged, keeping the festival at its iconic open-air home, with organisers promising the same star-studded energy, genre-blending performances and immersive production that OFFLIMITS is known for across the UAE.
Status: Postponed
New date: 21 November 2026
Location: Etihad Park, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE
Shakira's show, which was meant to take place in Doha has been postponed as well. In a statement shared on social media, the Qatar calendar said that it would be rescheduled to a new date, and the ticket sales would remain open and purchased tickets remain valid for the new date.
Status: Postponed
New date: To be decided
Location: 974 stadium, Doha
The Calling, Skusta Clee, and Flow G were all set to light up the AccessPass Music & Sports Festival in Abu Dhabi on March 29, bringing a high-energy night of anthems and live performances to 321 Sports, Al Hudayriyat Island.
However, the event has now been postponed, with organisers expected to announce a new date soon. Fans are advised to hold on to their tickets and keep an eye out for updates on when the open-grounds experience will return under the Abu Dhabi sky.
Status: Postponed
New date: To be announced
Location: 321 Sports, Al Hudayriyat, Abu Dhabi (Open Grounds)
Filipino pop group SB Girls, known for their energetic performances and strong fan base, have postponed their UAE reunion concerts as part of the Get, Get Aw! world tour. Group leader Rochelle Pangilinan had taken to inform her fans about this development. “We do not have the new dates for now, but promise we will announce it as soon as it’s final,” said Pangilinan in Filipino.
Moreover, she has reassured the fans that the concerts will still push through. “This is not cancelled, only a pause. Breath first.”
Originally scheduled for shows in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the concerts were called off due to ongoing geopolitical developments in the region. Organisers have confirmed that new dates have not yet been finalised.
The girl group has been originally scheduled to perform in Dubai on March 27 and in Abu Dhabi on March 28.
Status: Postponed
New dates: To be announced
Locations: Dubai and Abu Dhabi
Grammy-nominated singer Josh Groban, known for hits such as You Raise Me Up, was scheduled to perform in Dubai and Bahrain as part of his GEMS World Tour. The shows, scheduled for March 25 and 27, have been stalled.
Organisers stated the cancellation was due to unforeseen circumstances beyond the artist’s control, and no rescheduled date has been confirmed.
Location: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai, and Bahrain National Theatre.
The classical crossover group Tenors of the XXI Century has postponed two scheduled performances, Magic Voices of Cartoons and World Hits About Love, originally set to take place at the Meyana Theatre, Jumeirah Beach Hotel in Jumeirah Beach Hotel on April 4.
Organisers have confirmed the shows will not go ahead as planned and that new dates will be announced in due course.
Status: Postponed
New dates: To be announced
Venue: Meyana Theatre, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Dubai
International pop star Jason Derulo, known for global hits such as Talk Dirty and Savage Love, was set to be the headline act for the post-race concert at the Dubai World Cup’s milestone 30th edition. Scheduled for Saturday, 28 March 2026 at the Meydan Racecourse, Derulo’s performance was announced in late February.
However, organisers have confirmed that he will no longer perform at the event due to “current travel disruptions in the region.” No replacement act has been announced at this stage.
Despite the cancellation of the headline performance, the Dubai World Cup will continue as planned, with horse racing and event-day programming expected to proceed at Meydan Racecourse.
Event status: Going ahead as scheduled
Main venue: Meydan Racecourse, Dubai
Entertainment act: Cancelled (no replacement announced yet)
While we were all counting down to April, Christina Aguilera has officially moved her performance at the Etihad Arena to a cosy fall date. Mark your calendars: the celebration of her return to the UAE is now happening in September.
Status: Postponed and rescheduled
New date: Thursday, September 25, 2026
Location: Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi