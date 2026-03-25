Concerts postponed in the GCC: Latest updates on new dates and venues

The OFFLIMITS Music Festival has officially reshuffled its plans, moving from its original April schedule to a new date later in the year. What was set to light up Etihad Park is now locked in for 21 November 2026, returning to Yas Island for a larger-than-life music experience. Fans who already secured tickets don’t need to do a thing, as all passes will be automatically valid for the new date. The venue remains unchanged, keeping the festival at its iconic open-air home, with organisers promising the same star-studded energy, genre-blending performances and immersive production that OFFLIMITS is known for across the UAE.