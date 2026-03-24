UAE live concerts update: Cancelled and postponed shows — what you need to know

Many events have been postponed, owing to the uncertainty in the region
If you’ve been mapping out your live music plans in the UAE, it may be time to recheck your schedule. Several upcoming concerts across the country have recently been cancelled or postponed amid ongoing regional tensions, leaving fans awaiting new dates and official updates.
While uncertainty continues across parts of the UAE and wider GCC, organisers and venues are working to reschedule affected shows where possible. Meanwhile, many other events are still going ahead, and authorities continue to monitor the situation closely to ensure public safety.
Filipino pop group SB Girls, known for their energetic performances and strong fan base, have postponed their UAE reunion concerts as part of the Get, Get Aw! world tour. Group leader Rochelle Pangilinan had taken to inform her fans about this development. “We do not have the new dates for now, but promise we will announce it as soon as it’s final,” said Pangilinan in Filipino.
Moreover, she has reassured the fans that the concerts will still push through. “This is not cancelled, only a pause. Breath first.”
Originally scheduled for shows in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the concerts were called off due to ongoing geopolitical developments in the region. Organisers have confirmed that new dates have not yet been finalised.
The girl group has been originally scheduled to perform in Dubai on March 27 and in Abu Dhabi on March 28.
Status: Postponed
New dates: To be announced
Locations: Dubai and Abu Dhabi
Grammy-nominated singer Josh Groban, known for hits such as You Raise Me Up, was scheduled to perform in Dubai as part of his GEMS World Tour. The show, planned for the Coca-Cola Arena, has now been officially cancelled.
Organisers stated the cancellation was due to unforeseen circumstances beyond the artist’s control, and no rescheduled date has been confirmed.
Status: Cancelled
Location: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai
The classical crossover group Tenors of the XXI Century has postponed two scheduled performances, Magic Voices of Cartoons and World Hits About Love, originally set to take place at the Meyana Theatre, Jumeirah Beach Hotel in Jumeirah Beach Hotel on April 4.
Organisers have confirmed the shows will not go ahead as planned and that new dates will be announced in due course.
Status: Postponed
New dates: To be announced
Venue: Meyana Theatre, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Dubai
International pop star Jason Derulo, known for global hits such as Talk Dirty and Savage Love, was set to be the headline act for the post-race concert at the Dubai World Cup’s milestone 30th edition. Scheduled for Saturday, 28 March 2026 at the Meydan Racecourse, Derulo’s performance was announced in late February.
However, organisers have confirmed that he will no longer perform at the event due to “current travel disruptions in the region.” No replacement act has been announced at this stage.
Despite the cancellation of the headline performance, the Dubai World Cup will continue as planned, with horse racing and event-day programming expected to proceed at Meydan Racecourse.
Event status: Going ahead as scheduled
Main venue: Meydan Racecourse, Dubai
Entertainment act: Cancelled (no replacement announced yet)