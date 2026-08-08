Police summon rider filmed doing wheelies and weaving between vehicles at high speed
Dubai Police have summoned a motorcyclist who was filmed riding at more than 290km/h while performing dangerous stunts and weaving between vehicles.
The footage showed the rider travelling at extreme speed, riding on one wheel and moving recklessly through traffic. Police said the rider was identified and apprehended by specialist traffic patrols after the video surfaced.
Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Acting Director of the General Department of Traffic, said the motorcycle was impounded and the rider was referred to the relevant authorities for legal action.
Under Dubai Decree No. 30 of 2023 on vehicle impoundment, the motorcycle can only be released after payment of a Dh50,000 impoundment fee, in addition to any other penalties or legal measures that may apply.
Bin Suwaidan warned that riding a motorcycle at speeds above 290km/h leaves almost no room for error.
At such speeds, a rider has far less time to react to sudden changes, obstacles or vehicles entering their path. Losing control can send a motorcyclist over a considerable distance and into barriers, kerbs, lamp posts or other vehicles.
Motorcyclists are also far more exposed to serious injury in a crash because they do not have the protection provided by an enclosed vehicle.
Police also highlighted the dangers of weaving between vehicles at high speed. A driver may check their mirrors and begin changing lanes when the road appears clear, only for a motorcycle travelling at extreme speed to reach the same spot seconds later.
“This can leave both road users with almost no time to react and avoid a collision,” police said.
Performing wheelies also makes a motorcycle harder to control by reducing its stability, steering and braking ability. Uneven road surfaces, obstacles, strong winds or sudden changes in the road can quickly cause the rider to lose balance.
Bin Suwaidan said excessive speed also affects a rider’s ability to judge distances and make decisions while narrowing their field of vision. It also increases the severity of any crash.
Reckless riding can put other motorists at risk too, particularly if drivers are forced to brake or swerve suddenly to avoid a speeding motorcycle, potentially causing further collisions.
Dubai Police said smart traffic monitoring systems and patrols are being used to detect dangerous driving and take action against offenders.
“The road is not a place for stunts or speed tests,” Bin Suwaidan said, urging motorcyclists to follow traffic rules and ride responsibly.
He stressed that keeping roads safe is a shared responsibility and that dangerous behaviour can put the lives of innocent road users at risk.