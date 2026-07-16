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UAE traffic alert: Dubai Police warn of traffic delays after accident on SMBZ Road towards Sharjah

Dubai Police said the accident occurred on the Sharjah-bound route near Global Village

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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UAE traffic alert: Dubai Police warn of traffic delays after accident on SMBZ Road towards Sharjah

Dubai: Dubai Police have warned motorists of heavy traffic congestion following an accident on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311) towards Sharjah.

In a post on X, Dubai Police said the accident occurred on the Sharjah-bound route in front of Global Village, causing traffic to build up in the area.

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The police urged motorists to exercise caution and remain vigilant while driving through the affected stretch and to expect delays.

No details were immediately available on the cause of the accident or whether there were any injuries.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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