Dubai Police said the accident occurred on the Sharjah-bound route near Global Village
Dubai: Dubai Police have warned motorists of heavy traffic congestion following an accident on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311) towards Sharjah.
In a post on X, Dubai Police said the accident occurred on the Sharjah-bound route in front of Global Village, causing traffic to build up in the area.
The police urged motorists to exercise caution and remain vigilant while driving through the affected stretch and to expect delays.
No details were immediately available on the cause of the accident or whether there were any injuries.