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Dubai Police issue alert after accident on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road towards Sharjah

Commuters urged to seek alternative routes after incident on major Dubai highway

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
1 MIN READ
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Dubai Police issue alert after accident on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road towards Sharjah

Dubai Police issued a traffic alert on Tuesday, June 30, warning motorists of congestion along Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed (SMBZ) Road in the direction of Sharjah, following a reported accident.

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In a post shared on X via its official account @DubaiPoliceHQ, the force urged drivers to exercise extra caution while travelling on the route, citing a buildup of traffic caused by the incident.

Commuters heading toward Sharjah are advised to anticipate delays and consider alternative routes where possible.

Dubai Police continues to monitor major roadways across the emirate and regularly issues real-time updates to help drivers avoid congestion and stay safe on the roads.

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