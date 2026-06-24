UAE traffic update: Heavy congestion on Emirates Road, SMBZ Road and key Sharjah routes

Dubai: Heavy congestion was reported across several key routes during the morning peak on Wednesday, June 24, as commuters experienced delays on major highways linking Sharjah and Dubai.

In Sharjah, Beirut Street near Madina Mall also saw significant congestion, while delays were reported on Al Ittihad Road towards Dubai near Al Mulla Plaza Shopping Centre.

"It is essential to inspect your vehicle before setting out on a long trip to ensure its readiness and avoid breakdowns resulting from high temperatures," Dubai Police said.

Authorities continue to urge drivers to take precautions during the summer months. In a reminder shared on X, Dubai Police advised motorists to carry out essential vehicle checks before long journeys.

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