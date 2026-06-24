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UAE traffic update: Heavy congestion on Emirates Road, SMBZ Road and key Sharjah routes

Heavy traffic hits Sharjah-Dubai roads as morning peak traffic causes widespread delays

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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UAE traffic update: Heavy congestion on Emirates Road, SMBZ Road and key Sharjah routes
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News

Dubai: Heavy congestion was reported across several key routes during the morning peak on Wednesday, June 24, as commuters experienced delays on major highways linking Sharjah and Dubai.

Traffic was particularly heavy on Emirates Road, Dubai-bound near the Sharjah Grand Mosque area, with vehicles moving slowly during peak hours.

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In Sharjah, Beirut Street near Madina Mall also saw significant congestion, while delays were reported on Al Ittihad Road towards Dubai near Al Mulla Plaza Shopping Centre.

Motorists faced slow-moving traffic on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Dubai-bound near National Paints in Industrial Area 13, as well as on Al Wahda Street near Sharjah Tower.

Authorities continue to urge drivers to take precautions during the summer months. In a reminder shared on X, Dubai Police advised motorists to carry out essential vehicle checks before long journeys.

"It is essential to inspect your vehicle before setting out on a long trip to ensure its readiness and avoid breakdowns resulting from high temperatures," Dubai Police said.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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