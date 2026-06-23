Closures and breakdowns trigger bottlenecks on E311, E88 and Emirates Street
Dubai: Motorists across Dubai and Sharjah faced a familiar evening crawl on Tuesday, June 23, as rush-hour traffic thickened along several of the emirates' busiest arteries.
The heaviest congestion was concentrated around the Dubai–Sharjah corridor, with slow-moving stretches reported along the E311 (Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road) and the approaches into Sharjah city near interchanges S116 and S117. Drivers heading toward Sharjah's centre also encountered tailbacks around the E88 near Hay Barashi, where a road closure was in effect, pushing traffic onto surrounding streets.
Within Dubai, delays surfaced around the Ras Al Khor and Dubai Creek Harbour area, with sluggish flow along the D62 and the connectors feeding into Nad Al Hamar. The eastbound E44 toward Al Aweer also saw patches of heavy traffic, as did sections near Al Quoz and the Sheikh Zayed Road feeder roads. Further south, brief slowdowns were noted along the E311 near the Jebel Ali and Dubai South stretch.
Most other major routes, including large parts of the E311 and E611 (Emirates Road), stayed largely free-flowing, keeping cross-city journeys moving despite the localised bottlenecks.
Earlier in the day, Sharjah Police had flagged a separate disruption on Emirates Street, warning motorists of congestion at the exit leading to Maliha Street after a heavy vehicle broke down. In a post on X, the General Command urged drivers to stay cautious, remain vigilant, and follow the directions of officers on site to keep themselves and other road users safe.