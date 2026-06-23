Within Dubai, delays surfaced around the Ras Al Khor and Dubai Creek Harbour area, with sluggish flow along the D62 and the connectors feeding into Nad Al Hamar. The eastbound E44 toward Al Aweer also saw patches of heavy traffic, as did sections near Al Quoz and the Sheikh Zayed Road feeder roads. Further south, brief slowdowns were noted along the E311 near the Jebel Ali and Dubai South stretch.