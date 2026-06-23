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Sharjah traffic warning: Heavy vehicle breakdown causes congestion on Emirates Street

Sharjah Police warn of delays near Maliha Street exit following vehicle failure

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
1 MIN READ
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Sharjah traffic warning: Heavy vehicle breakdown causes congestion on Emirates Street

Dubai: The General Command of Sharjah Police issued an alert on the evening of Tuesday, June 23, around 4 pm, warning motorists of heavy traffic congestion on Emirates Street.

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In a post shared via the force's official account on X, police said the disruption was caused by a heavy vehicle breakdown at the exit leading to Maliha Street, which slowed the flow of traffic in the area.

Police urged drivers to exercise caution and remain vigilant while passing through the affected stretch, and to follow the directions of officers on site to ensure their safety and that of other road users.

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