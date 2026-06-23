GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

Dubai-Sharjah traffic: Major delays and crashes on key roads

Dubai Police issues rush hour traffic alert, urges drivers to avoid mobile phones

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
For illustrative purposes only
For illustrative purposes only
Surabhi Vasundharadevi/Gulf News

Dubai: Motorists faced heavy congestion across several key routes in Dubai and Sharjah during the morning rush hour on Tuesday, June 23, with multiple crashes contributing to lengthy delays.

According to live traffic data from Google Maps, slow-moving conditions were reported on Ras Al Khor Road following a crash in the Za'abeel Second area, causing congestion for commuters heading towards central Dubai.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Al Ittihad Road was also heavily congested in the Dubai-bound direction, with vehicles moving slowly during the peak morning commute.

In Sharjah, multiple crashes were reported on Emirates Road near Al Badee Suburb, leading to significant delays for motorists travelling towards Dubai. Heavy congestion was also recorded on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road near Industrial Area 13, with slow-moving traffic affecting Dubai-bound commuters.

Dubai Police urged drivers to remain focused behind the wheel and avoid using mobile phones while driving.

Motorists have been advised to exercise caution and allow extra travel time during the busy morning period.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
Show More
Related Topics:
DubaiSharjahDubai Police

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The authority said the changes are part of continued efforts to develop Sharjah’s road network

New truck movement rules in Sharjah from June 23

2m read
The temporary traffic changes will take effect on 21 June 2026 and will remain in place throughout the construction period.

Sharjah replaces two roundabouts with traffic signals

1m read
RTA said the projects are part of its June 2026 traffic improvement programme, which aims to enhance mobility and ensure safer and smoother journeys across Dubai.

RTA unveils June road upgrades

2m read
Dubai Police warns wrong-way drivers after Majan crash

Dubai Police warns wrong-way drivers after Majan crash

2m read