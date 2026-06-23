Dubai-Sharjah traffic: Major delays and crashes on key roads

Dubai Police issues rush hour traffic alert, urges drivers to avoid mobile phones
Dubai: Motorists faced heavy congestion across several key routes in Dubai and Sharjah during the morning rush hour on Tuesday, June 23, with multiple crashes contributing to lengthy delays.
According to live traffic data from Google Maps, slow-moving conditions were reported on Ras Al Khor Road following a crash in the Za'abeel Second area, causing congestion for commuters heading towards central Dubai.
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Al Ittihad Road was also heavily congested in the Dubai-bound direction, with vehicles moving slowly during the peak morning commute.
In Sharjah, multiple crashes were reported on Emirates Road near Al Badee Suburb, leading to significant delays for motorists travelling towards Dubai. Heavy congestion was also recorded on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road near Industrial Area 13, with slow-moving traffic affecting Dubai-bound commuters.
Dubai Police urged drivers to remain focused behind the wheel and avoid using mobile phones while driving.
Motorists have been advised to exercise caution and allow extra travel time during the busy morning period.