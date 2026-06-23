Dubai-Sharjah traffic: Major delays and crashes on key roads

According to live traffic data from Google Maps, slow-moving conditions were reported on Ras Al Khor Road following a crash in the Za'abeel Second area, causing congestion for commuters heading towards central Dubai.

Dubai: Motorists faced heavy congestion across several key routes in Dubai and Sharjah during the morning rush hour on Tuesday, June 23, with multiple crashes contributing to lengthy delays.

In Sharjah, multiple crashes were reported on Emirates Road near Al Badee Suburb, leading to significant delays for motorists travelling towards Dubai. Heavy congestion was also recorded on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road near Industrial Area 13, with slow-moving traffic affecting Dubai-bound commuters.

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