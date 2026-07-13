UAE morning traffic: Crashes cause delays on major roads in Sharjah, Dubai

Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time and drive with caution
Dubai: The Monday morning commute is off to a slow start, with multiple crashes and heavy traffic causing delays on major roads in Sharjah and Dubai according to Google Maps real time data.
In Sharjah, motorists are experiencing heavy congestion on Emirates Road near Al Badee Suburb. Traffic is also backed up following crash reports on Maleha Street in the Industrial Area, Sharjah Ring Road, and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road near National Paints.
In Dubai, traffic is moving slowly on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, while Al Ittihad Road is heavily congested for motorists heading towards Dubai. A crash on Ras Al Khor Road is also adding to delays.
Authorities advised motorists to allow extra travel time, drive with caution, and follow traffic updates.