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Traffic diversion alert: Major Emirates Road tunnel to close for two months

Al Aleyas Tunnel closes temporarily as road expansion works continue in Dubai

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
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Alternative routes will be available throughout the construction period.
Alternative routes will be available throughout the construction period.
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Dubai: Motorists using Emirates Road will need to plan for delays after Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced a major traffic diversion, including the temporary closure of Al Aleyas Tunnel, as part of ongoing road expansion works.

The changes take effect from July 4 and are expected to remain in place for about two months.

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The diversion affects the tunnel linking Al Amardi Street and Tripoli Street, as well as the loop ramps at the Emirates Road intersection leading towards Maleha Street.

According to the RTA, the temporary closure is necessary to complete the expansion of Emirates Road towards Dubai and Al Amardi Street.

Alternative routes will be available throughout the construction period, and motorists are advised to allow extra travel time, notably during peak hours.

The RTA urged drivers to plan their journeys in advance, follow directional signs, and use the designated diversion routes to help ensure easier traffic flow while the works are underway.

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