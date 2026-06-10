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Sharjah announces traffic diversions for Al Taawun Tunnel project from June 13

Partial closure of Al Taawun Street aims to ease congestion and improve traffic flow

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Sharjah announces traffic diversions for Al Taawun Tunnel project from June 13

Sharjah: Motorists travelling between Sharjah and Dubai will need to follow new traffic diversions from Saturday, June 13, as the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) begins a temporary partial closure of Al Taawun Street as part of the Al Taawun Tunnel Development Project.

The authority said the temporary closure and traffic diversion are necessary to facilitate construction works at the site of the existing Al Taawun roundabout. The project is designed to enhance the efficiency of Sharjah’s road network and improve traffic movement across the emirate.

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Under the approved traffic management plan, vehicles travelling towards Dubai and Al Nahda Bridge will be redirected through Al Corniche Street.

Meanwhile, motorists coming from Al Nahda Bridge towards Sharjah will be diverted to the newly developed Al Taawun Street, in line with the alternative routes approved by the authority.

The traffic diversion plan will come into effect on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

SRTA urged motorists to comply with the temporary traffic arrangements, follow directional signs and use the designated alternative routes during the construction period.

The authority also called on road users to adhere to traffic safety instructions to ensure their safety, help maintain smooth traffic flow and avoid delays while travelling through the area.

The Al Taawun Tunnel Development Project forms part of Sharjah’s ongoing efforts to upgrade its transport infrastructure, reduce congestion and enhance mobility for residents and visitors across the emirate.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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