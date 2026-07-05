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Driving through Sharjah? Here's how to avoid delays during the Al Taawun tunnel works

Motorists urged to use alternative routes and avoid peak hours during construction

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Motorists advised to avoid travelling between 7am and 9am, when morning traffic is at its busiest, and between 4pm and 7pm, the peak evening period.
Motorists advised to avoid travelling between 7am and 9am, when morning traffic is at its busiest, and between 4pm and 7pm, the peak evening period.
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Sharjah: Motorists in Sharjah have been urged to avoid peak travel periods, follow designated diversion routes and plan journeys in advance as new traffic diversions come into effect under the Al Taawun Tunnel development project.

The advisory follows the implementation of temporary traffic changes, including the partial closure of Al Taawun Roundabout and the diversion of traffic as construction progresses on one of the emirate's key road infrastructure projects.

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According to Arabic daily Al Khaleej, Hassan Al Ali, Director of Projects at the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA), said the authority, in coordination with Sharjah Police, has put in place a comprehensive traffic management plan featuring alternative routes, entrances and exits for both motorway users and residents of surrounding neighbourhoods to maintain traffic flow during construction.

Al Ali advised motorists to avoid travelling between 7am and 9am, when morning traffic is at its busiest, and between 4pm and 7pm, the peak evening period. Planning journeys outside these hours, he said, can help reduce travel times and ease congestion around the project area.

He also urged drivers to check traffic updates before setting off and choose the most suitable route to their destination.

The SRTA said it has coordinated with the relevant authorities to ensure that navigation and mapping applications are updated continuously, allowing road users to view current road closures and alternative routes in real time. The updates are intended to help motorists avoid construction zones and minimise travel delays.

Al Ali said the Al Taawun Tunnel project is expected to significantly improve traffic movement once completed. After the tunnel and its surrounding road network become operational, waiting times at intersections are projected to fall to around 40 seconds, improving traffic flow, shortening journey times and enhancing the efficiency of the road network.

He also called on motorists to follow all temporary traffic signs and directional guidance, particularly those indicating routes into and out of Sharjah and Dubai, saying compliance would help reduce congestion and improve road safety while construction is under way.

The first phase of the Al Taawun Tunnel project is scheduled for completion in November this year. Once completed, traffic will be partially diverted through the tunnel, allowing work to proceed on subsequent phases in line with the approved construction timetable.

Al Ali added that while sections of Al Taawun Street have been closed as part of the works, multiple alternative routes have been introduced in coordination with Sharjah Police, including access roads serving major highways and dedicated routes enabling residents to reach their destinations without lengthy detours.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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