New Al Taawun Road tunnel aims to improve traffic flow and cut congestion
Sharjah: Sharjah is planning a major transport project aimed at easing traffic congestion between Sharjah and Dubai, with a new dual underground tunnel proposed beneath Al Taawun Road, one of the busiest commuter corridors linking the two emirates.
His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, announced the project during an interview on the Direct Line radio programme, aiming to improve traffic flow and facilitate movement between the neighbouring emirates.
The tunnel is part of a wider infrastructure package valued at Dh750 million and is intended to address congestion along the route stretching from Al Taawun Street to Al Nahda Bridge in Dubai.
Sheikh Sultan said the project followed extensive technical studies carried out by engineers and designers who were tasked with assessing the site and examining the foundations beneath Al Taawun Roundabout. The studies found that the foundations of the landmark monument extend underground and would interfere with the proposed tunnel alignment.
As a result, the monument has been removed to allow construction works to proceed. Sheikh Sultan said it would be redesigned and reinstated following completion of the tunnel, preserving its symbolic significance while accommodating the area's transport requirements.
“Al Taawun Roundabout holds many cherished memories,” Sheikh Sultan said. “However, the requirements of development make this project necessary to improve traffic flow and enhance mobility.”
The proposed tunnel will provide separate underground routes for inbound and outbound traffic, creating a continuous flow of vehicles beneath the corridor and reducing bottlenecks on one of the region’s most heavily used roads.
Sheikh Sultan said the scheme is expected to significantly improve access to key destinations, including Expo Centre Sharjah, allowing visitors to reach the venue without interruptions caused by traffic congestion.