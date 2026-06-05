Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road remains the busiest gateway into the emirate
Dubai: Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has revealed that around 1.2 million vehicles travel daily from Sharjah towards Dubai.
According to Emirates Al Youm, the daily traffic demand is currently accommodated through five major entry corridors comprising a total of 25 lanes within Dubai. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road remains the most significant of these routes, carrying a substantial share of the traffic flow.
The authority said the road alone features eight lanes within Dubai, accounting for approximately 32 per cent of all lanes designated for vehicles entering the emirate from Sharjah. As a result, it has become one of the busiest and most heavily utilised roads in the country, particularly during morning and evening peak periods.
The figures come amid growing calls from motorists for long-term solutions to recurring congestion on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, a key artery linking Dubai with the Northern Emirates.
Commuters have frequently reported lengthy delays during rush hour as population growth and economic activity continue to drive demand for travel between the two emirates.
In response, the RTA said it is pursuing a series of current and future strategic projects aimed at expanding and upgrading alternative and parallel road corridors to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road. The objective is to distribute traffic more efficiently across a broader road network and reduce pressure on existing routes.
The authority stressed that tackling congestion extends beyond simply adding road capacity. It said Dubai is continuing to develop an integrated transport system that offers viable alternatives to private vehicle use, including public bus services and marine transport links operating between Dubai and Sharjah.
The RTA added that it is carrying out studies and implementing plans designed to improve the efficiency of the road network while enhancing public transport services between the two emirates. These efforts are being undertaken in coordination with relevant authorities and are intended to keep pace with rapid population growth and urban expansion in Dubai and neighbouring emirates.
According to the authority, transport infrastructure remains a strategic priority within Dubai's long-term development plans. Future initiatives will focus on expanding road projects, adopting smart mobility solutions and strengthening public transport services to create a more efficient, sustainable and resilient transport network capable of accommodating future growth in both population and vehicle numbers.
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