Sheikh Zayed Road gets extra lane to cut peak-hour delays

RTA says 2km widening near Burj Khalifa will reduce journey time
Dubai: A new traffic lane on Sheikh Zayed Road is expected to ease peak-hour congestion and shorten journey times after Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) completed a 2-kilometre widening project near Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro Station.
The additional lane serves traffic travelling from Abu Dhabi towards the World Trade Centre Intersection, increasing the number of lanes from six to seven and raising road capacity by 17%.
According to the RTA, the improvement will reduce journey times by up to 10 per cent during peak hours, helping improve traffic flow along one of Dubai’s busiest arterial roads.
The project is part of a wider package of traffic improvements being implemented along Sheikh Zayed Road to increase capacity, strengthen connections with the surrounding road network and improve the movement of motorists along the key economic corridor.
Sheikh Zayed Road provides access to several major destinations, including Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai International Financial Centre, the Museum of the Future, Al Karama, Al Jafiliya and Al Mankhool. The road also plays a major role in supporting traffic generated by international exhibitions and events and connecting commercial and residential districts.
The latest widening follows the recent opening of a second-level bridge as part of the World Trade Centre Roundabout Development.
The 1,000-metre bridge has two lanes and a capacity of 3,000 vehicles per hour. It serves traffic travelling from Sheikh Zayed Road towards Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street in the direction of Al Karama and Deira.
The bridge is designed to significantly improve traffic flow in the area, cutting the journey time between Sheikh Zayed Road and Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street from about six minutes to one minute.
The project also helps ease congestion at the World Trade Centre Roundabout, improving traffic movement through a key section of Dubai’s central road network.