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Dubai's RTA opens new 260-metre tunnel to ease traffic on Dubai-Al Ain Road

RTA unveils key tunnel link to improve traffic flow on Dubai–Al Ain and Oud Metha roads

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Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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RTA opens key tunnel under Oud Metha project to cut traffic weaving and boost integrated mobility in Dubai
RTA opens key tunnel under Oud Metha project to cut traffic weaving and boost integrated mobility in Dubai

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has opened a new vehicle tunnel connecting Dubai–Al Ain Road with Oud Metha Service Road as part of the Oud Metha Road and Al Asayel Street Development Project.

The 260-metre-long tunnel has one lane and a capacity of up to 1,200 vehicles per hour. It is designed to reduce traffic overlap and weaving along the route, helping motorists move more smoothly between the two roads.

The new tunnel is part of wider improvements being carried out under the development project to enhance connectivity and traffic movement in the area.

RTA said the project supports its ongoing efforts to improve the efficiency of Dubai’s road network and provide smoother and more convenient journeys for motorists.

The authority added that the road development works are aimed at supporting a more integrated mobility network across Dubai and improving the overall travel experience for road users.

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