New bridges, tunnels and highways: How Dubai plans to beat traffic and cut commute times
Dubai: Dubai continues to invest heavily in road infrastructure, with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) rolling out major projects aimed at reducing congestion, cutting travel times and improving connectivity across the emirate.
Several projects are already partially open, while others are nearing completion and set to transform daily commutes for hundreds of thousands of residents.
Here are the key Dubai road projects to watch and how they will impact motorists in the coming years.
Following the completion of the first phase between Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road, RTA has begun Phase 2 of the Hessa Street Development Project.
The new phase covers a 3km stretch from Al Khail Road to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and includes:
8.8km of bridges
A 480-metre tunnel
Upgrades to three major intersections
Improved entry and exit points on surrounding roads
Key benefits:
Once complete, the project will double road capacity and reduce travel times from 24 minutes to just five minutes. It will also provide a direct connection between Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.
The project is expected to benefit around 650,000 residents across 10 communities, including Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) and Al Barsha South.
RTA has completed around 90 per cent of a major bridge project that will provide direct access from Sheikh Zayed Road to Dubai Harbour.
Opened on June 19, the bridge features two lanes in each direction and can accommodate up to 6,000 vehicles per hour.
The bridge provides direct access to Dubai Harbour from Sheikh Zayed Road, improving connectivity for motorists travelling from Jebel Ali and Deira. According to the RTA, the project cuts travel time in the area from 12 minutes to just three minutes, helping ease congestion and improve traffic flow.
Key benefit - The project will significantly improve access to Dubai Harbour while reducing traffic pressure on surrounding roads.
Part of the wider Sheikh Rashid Corridor Development Project, this scheme focuses on improving traffic flow and connectivity across central Dubai.
The project includes:
Development of four major intersections
A new left-turn slip road from Oud Maitha Road to Sheikh Rashid Road towards Al Garhoud Bridge
4.3km of bridges
14km of upgraded roads
Key benefits
Improved connectivity between Al Asayel Street and Al Khail Road
50 per cent increase in Oud Maitha Road capacity
Enhanced traffic movement at key intersections
RTA says approximately 70 per cent of the project has been completed along the 4.6km section between Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.
The upgrade forms part of the larger 16km Umm Suqeim–Al Qudra Corridor, which stretches from Jumeirah Street to Emirates Road.
As one of Dubai’s key east-west traffic corridors, the project is designed to improve integration with major north-south routes across the city.
Key benefit - Once completed, the corridor will serve residential and development areas with a combined population exceeding one million residents.
Major sections of the Al Qudra Road project are already operational, with several new bridges opened to traffic earlier this year. Completed works include a 600-metre bridge linking Al Qudra Road with the road connecting Arabian Ranches and Dubai Studio City.
Additional works under construction include:
A 700-metre bridge at the intersection of Al Qudra Road and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street
A 900-metre bridge carrying traffic towards Dubai city centre and Dubai International Airport
3km of new service roads
Key benefits - Upon full completion, the upgraded intersection will increase vehicle capacity, reduce waiting times by 85 per cent and cut delays from 393 seconds to just 60 seconds.
One of Dubai’s largest ongoing infrastructure projects is the Al Shindagha Corridor Improvement Project, which aims to dramatically improve traffic flow across the emirate. A major milestone was reached with the Al Khaleej Street Tunnel Project surpassing 80 per cent completion.
The wider development includes:
A new bridge over Dubai Creek between the Infinity Bridge and Port Rashid area
Dedicated cycling and pedestrian tracks
Improved access to Dubai Islands
Key benefits
Better connectivity between Dubai Islands and Bur Dubai
Travel times along the Al Shindagha Corridor reduced from 104 minutes to 16 minutes by 2030.
The World Trade Centre Roundabout Development Project is one of the most significant traffic improvement schemes currently underway in Dubai.
The project involves:
Five bridges spanning 5km
The existing roundabout will be replaced with a traffic light-controlled intersection, helping improve traffic flow and reduce congestion during peak hours.
Integration with the Al Mustaqbal Street Development Project
Construction has surpassed 60 per cent completion and is progressing ahead of schedule.
In June 2026, RTA opened a new 1km bridge connecting Sheikh Zayed Road to Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street. The two-lane structure accommodates up to 3,000 vehicles per hour and reduces journey times from six minutes to just one minute. Two additional bridges are scheduled to open in October 2026.
Key Benefits
Delay times reduced from 12 minutes to 90 seconds
Faster access to Al Karama and Deira
Improved traffic flow between key routes across central Dubai