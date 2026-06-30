Driving in Dubai? Major traffic changes coming as summer road works begin

Dubai launches summer road upgrades at 28 sites to ease congestion and boost safety
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched a series of rapid traffic improvement projects across 28 locations in the emirate as part of efforts to improve traffic flow, boost road safety and support Dubai’s continued urban growth.
The works will be carried out between July and September 2026 and are timed to coincide with the summer holiday period to reduce disruption and accelerate completion.
According to RTA, the projects cover four locations near school zones, three locations in development areas and 21 sites across different parts of Dubai.
Among the most significant projects is the expansion of Emirates Road, where two additional lanes will be added along a 5km stretch extending from Sharjah towards Al Amardi Street.
RTA said Emirates Road remains one of Dubai’s key transport corridors connecting the emirate with neighbouring regions and experiences heavy traffic during peak periods.
The expansion is expected to reduce congestion and shorten journey times by around 25% during peak hours.
The authority is also introducing traffic improvements at several major intersections and roads to improve vehicle movement and increase road efficiency.
Planned works include:
Upgrades at the intersection of Trade Centre Street and Marasi Drive in Business Bay
Traffic flow improvements on Latifa Bint Hamdan Street near Al Quoz Industrial Area
Traffic enhancements on Ras Al Khor Road towards Al Khail Road
RTA said these changes are designed to improve intersection performance and support areas experiencing growing traffic demand.
Several residential locations are also included in the programme.
Improvement works include:
Adding a new lane at the intersection of Al Khawaneej Street and Al Amardi Street
Expanding the right-turn movement on Ras Al Khor Road towards Dubai–Al Ain Road from one lane to two
Widening a traffic lane on Algeria Street in Al Mizhar 4 before the labour accommodation entrance
The upgrades are expected to increase road capacity, reduce waiting times and improve overall traffic movement.
As part of preparations for the upcoming school year, RTA is introducing measures to improve traffic safety and ease congestion around educational facilities.
New parking spaces will be built at Zayed Educational Complex in Al Mizhar 2, while additional parking capacity will also be added at Horizon International School in Umm Al Sheif.
The authority said these improvements will help manage vehicle movement more efficiently and reduce congestion during school peak hours.
RTA said project locations were selected based on technical assessments and field studies, supported by historical traffic patterns, survey findings and data gathered through intelligent transport systems and surveillance networks.
Public feedback and suggestions submitted through RTA communication channels were also considered to identify and deliver quick traffic solutions across the city.