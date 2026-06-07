How Dubai’s new Harbour Bridge will cut travel time from 12 minutes to 3

RTA says 90% of the direct link between Sheikh Zayed Road and Dubai Harbour is complete
Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed 90 per cent of a major bridge project that will slash travel times between Sheikh Zayed Road and Dubai Harbour from 12 minutes to just three.
The project marks a significant milestone in efforts to improve access to one of the emirate’s fast-growing waterfront destinations.
The 1,500-metre bridge, being developed in collaboration with Shamal Holding, is scheduled to open in phases beginning this month, providing a direct connection between Sheikh Zayed Road and Dubai Harbour while easing congestion and enhancing mobility across the area.
The project forms part of Dubai’s broader strategy to expand transport infrastructure in line with rapid urban development and rising tourism activity.
Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, said the development reflects Dubai’s commitment to building infrastructure that supports future growth.
“The project translates the directives of the wise leadership to develop integrated infrastructure that supports Dubai’s rapid urban and economic growth,” Al Tayer said.
“It also forms part of RTA’s ongoing efforts to develop an integrated and connected road network, while enhancing infrastructure readiness to support future growth across key areas.”
According to the RTA, motorists travelling from Sheikh Zayed Road in both the Deira and Jebel Ali directions will be able to access Dubai Harbour directly through the new bridge from June. Additional traffic movements, including routes from Dubai Harbour towards Al Naseem Street and links to the intersection of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street and Al Naseem Street, are expected to open in July when the project is fully completed.
Al Tayer said the project demonstrates the benefits of public-private sector collaboration.
“The project represents a model of public-private partnership and integration between road infrastructure projects and urban development through cooperation and coordination with Shamal Holding,” he said.
“It will help provide sustainable traffic solutions that support seamless access to Dubai Harbour, one of the emirate’s leading waterfront and tourism destinations, while enhancing mobility efficiency and quality of life for residents and visitors.”
The bridge starts from Interchange 5 on Sheikh Zayed Road near the American University in Dubai and extends to Dubai Harbour Street, crossing key intersections along the route. It features two lanes in each direction and has the capacity to handle up to 6,000 vehicles per hour in both directions.
“Work on the project is progressing at an accelerated pace, with completion reaching 90%,” Al Tayer said.
“The bridge will have a total capacity of up to 6,000 vehicles per hour in both directions. The project also includes at-grade improvement works at four key intersections along the bridge corridor, enhancing traffic flow and improving connectivity to the area.”
“Upon opening, the project will reduce journey time from 12 minutes to 3 minutes and improve traffic flow to and from Dubai Harbour and surrounding areas.”
Construction has involved more than 1,400 engineers and workers operating across 12 teams, logging more than 4.2 million work hours while maintaining a zero lost-time injury record. Contractors have completed most of the foundations, bridge columns and concrete barriers, using more than 45,000 cubic metres of concrete and 8,200 tonnes of steel.
Abdulla Bin Habtoor, Chief Executive Officer of Shamal Holding, described the bridge as a key step in Dubai Harbour’s evolution.
“This bridge is an important milestone in the evolution of Dubai Harbour and a testament to what can be achieved through strong collaboration with the Roads and Transport Authority,” he said.
“Enhanced connectivity is fundamental to creating great destinations, and this development will play a significant role in supporting Dubai Harbour’s continued growth as one of the region’s leading seafront districts.”
Bin Habtoor added that the project aligns with the company’s long-term vision of creating sustainable value and supporting Dubai’s continued development.
“At Shamal, we invest with a long-term perspective, focusing on opportunities that create lasting value and contribute to the future of the city,” he said.
“The completion of this bridge reflects that commitment, strengthening the destination today while helping to shape its next chapter for years to come.”
Located between Palm Jumeirah and Bluewaters Island, Dubai Harbour is one of the emirate’s flagship waterfront developments and home to the Middle East’s largest yacht marina. The destination continues to expand, with a 1.5-kilometre development currently under way that includes 24 residential towers and approximately 7,500 apartments.
Once completed, the new bridge is expected to transform access to the district, easing congestion, shortening travel times and supporting the next phase of growth for Dubai Harbour and surrounding communities.
• Bridge length: 1,500 metres
• Lanes: Two in each direction
• Traffic capacity: 6,000 vehicles per hour
• Travel time reduction: From 12 minutes to 3 minutes
• Concrete used: 45,104 cubic metres
• Steel used: 8,273 tonnes
• Number of piles: 254
• Number of bridge columns: 66
• Number of bridge ramps: 5
• Workforce: 1,400 engineers and workers
• Work teams: 12
• Total man-hours: 4.2 million
• Lost-time injuries: Zero
• Traffic opening from Sheikh Zayed Road to Dubai Harbour: June 2026
• Full project completion: July 2026