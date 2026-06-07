How Dubai’s new Harbour Bridge will cut travel time from 12 minutes to 3

According to the RTA, motorists travelling from Sheikh Zayed Road in both the Deira and Jebel Ali directions will be able to access Dubai Harbour directly through the new bridge from June. Additional traffic movements, including routes from Dubai Harbour towards Al Naseem Street and links to the intersection of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street and Al Naseem Street, are expected to open in July when the project is fully completed.