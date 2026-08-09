Dubai bridge cuts Al Qudra intersection wait by 85%

The 700-metre bridge, which can accommodate up to 6,000 vehicles per hour, is designed to improve traffic flow towards Al Qudra City and forms part of a wider project that will cut journey time along the upgraded Al Qudra Road corridor by about 70 per cent, from 9.4 minutes to 2.8 minutes.

The intersection upgrade will also increase its overall traffic capacity from 7,800 to 19,400 vehicles per hour and slash waiting time by 85 per cent – from nearly seven minutes to just one minute.

The improvements are expected to significantly ease congestion on one of Dubai’s key east-west routes and benefit more than 400,000 residents and visitors living in or travelling through surrounding residential and development areas.

He said the project includes the upgrading of several intersections and construction of bridges with a combined length of 4,000 metres, alongside the expansion and development of an 11.6-kilometre section of Al Qudra Road.

“The project forms part of RTA’s integrated plan to develop the emirate’s key corridors and strengthen connectivity across the road network. This will help accommodate growing traffic demand and keep pace with the expansion of current and future residential and development areas,” Al Tayer said.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said the Al Qudra Road Development Project was part of Dubai’s wider plan to upgrade key transport corridors, improve connectivity and increase the efficiency of the road network.

Further improvements on the opposite side of the intersection are scheduled to open this month. These include another free-flow ramp for motorists travelling from Jebel Ali via Emirates Road towards Umm Suqeim through Al Qudra Road.

The project is also expected to support continued residential and economic development in the areas served by the corridor, in line with the objectives of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

With the new bridge now open and further ramps due later this year, the project is expected to create a more continuous traffic flow along the corridor, reducing bottlenecks at major intersections and making journeys faster and more predictable for thousands of motorists.

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