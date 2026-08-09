Dubai bridge cuts Al Qudra intersection wait by 85%

New 700-metre bridge raises capacity as project cuts journey time from 9.4 to 2.8 minutes
Dubai: Motorists travelling along famous Al Qudra Road can expect significantly shorter journeys and less congestion after Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) opened a new four-lane bridge at the intersection with Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street on Sunday.
The 700-metre bridge, which can accommodate up to 6,000 vehicles per hour, is designed to improve traffic flow towards Al Qudra City and forms part of a wider project that will cut journey time along the upgraded Al Qudra Road corridor by about 70 per cent, from 9.4 minutes to 2.8 minutes.
The intersection upgrade will also increase its overall traffic capacity from 7,800 to 19,400 vehicles per hour and slash waiting time by 85 per cent – from nearly seven minutes to just one minute.
The opening completes the main traffic configuration at the intersection following the opening of the opposite bridge in February, which serves traffic travelling from Al Qudra City towards Umm Suqeim.
The RTA will open additional ramp bridges at the intersection in the fourth quarter of 2026, allowing traffic to move freely in all directions without disrupting the main carriageways.
The ramps include a 500-metre bridge carrying traffic from Al Qudra Road towards Jebel Ali via Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, and a 900-metre bridge serving traffic heading towards Downtown Dubai and Dubai International Airport.
The project also includes three kilometres of service roads on both sides of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, connecting the corridor with surrounding developments.
Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said the Al Qudra Road Development Project was part of Dubai’s wider plan to upgrade key transport corridors, improve connectivity and increase the efficiency of the road network.
“The project forms part of RTA’s integrated plan to develop the emirate’s key corridors and strengthen connectivity across the road network. This will help accommodate growing traffic demand and keep pace with the expansion of current and future residential and development areas,” Al Tayer said.
He said the project includes the upgrading of several intersections and construction of bridges with a combined length of 4,000 metres, alongside the expansion and development of an 11.6-kilometre section of Al Qudra Road.
The improvements are expected to significantly ease congestion on one of Dubai’s key east-west routes and benefit more than 400,000 residents and visitors living in or travelling through surrounding residential and development areas.
Al Qudra Road is a major east-west corridor linking several important residential and development areas and connecting with Dubai’s wider strategic road network.
The project extends from the intersection of Al Qudra Road with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road to Emirates Road, passing through Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street.
It serves major communities and developments including Arabian Ranches 1 and 2, Dubai Motor City, Dubai Studio City, Akoya, Mudon, DAMAC Hills and The Sustainable City.
Al Tayer said the upgrades would improve traffic efficiency at key intersections, facilitate smoother movement between Emirates Road and Al Qudra City, reduce congestion and improve road safety.
The project is also expected to support continued residential and economic development in the areas served by the corridor, in line with the objectives of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.
Further improvements on the opposite side of the intersection are scheduled to open this month. These include another free-flow ramp for motorists travelling from Jebel Ali via Emirates Road towards Umm Suqeim through Al Qudra Road.
The wider Al Qudra Road Development Project serves major communities including Town Square, Mira and DAMAC Hills 2, with more than 400,000 residents and visitors.
The project includes widening a 3.4-kilometre section of Al Qudra Road through the development zone, increasing the number of lanes in both directions.
RTA is also constructing a new 4.8-kilometre road through the southern part of the zone and linking it to Emirates Road to improve access to surrounding communities.
In addition, both sides of Emirates Road are being widened over a combined 4.8 kilometres to strengthen connections with residential and development projects in the area.
With the new bridge now open and further ramps due later this year, the project is expected to create a more continuous traffic flow along the corridor, reducing bottlenecks at major intersections and making journeys faster and more predictable for thousands of motorists.