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Dubai RTA cuts journey times by 20 per cent on Ras Al Khor and Al Khail roads

Road capacity rises by up to 33 per cent after RTA adds lanes and upgrades key junctions

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Dubai RTA cuts journey times by 20 per cent on Ras Al Khor and Al Khail roads
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Dubai: Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed a package of rapid traffic improvements on Ras Al Khor Road and Al Khail Road, adding new lanes and upgrading key entry and exit points to ease congestion and improve traffic flow in one of the city's busiest corridors.

The works included the addition of a new lane on Ras Al Khor Road heading towards Al Khail Road, extending from the Financial Centre Road junction to southbound Al Khail Road. 

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RTA also upgraded the exit from Financial Centre Road towards Meydan and improved the entry from Ras Al Khor Road to Financial Centre Road. 

The enhancements are expected to cut journey times by up to three minutes, improving traffic flow by 20 per cent.

A further lane has been added on Al Khail Road in the direction of Abu Dhabi, increasing the road's capacity by 33 per cent and reducing travel times by around 20 per cent during peak hours.

The measures form part of RTA's strategy to introduce rapid traffic solutions at locations experiencing heavy congestion, supporting the development of advanced and sustainable transport infrastructure that keeps pace with Dubai's continued growth while enhancing the quality of life for residents and visitors.

The latest upgrades build on a series of recent traffic improvements in the same area, including the opening of a new exit from Financial Centre Road to Ras Al Khor Road, the widening of Exit 25 from Ras Al Khor Road to Al Khail Road towards Meydan, and improvements at several locations across Business Bay.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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