The work also included widening an intersection and adding a new lane for vehicles travelling from Al Marabea’ Street towards Street 16A. According to the RTA, the changes have reduced traffic queues and congestion at the intersection by 50%.

The project covered a 1.1-kilometre stretch between the Al Khail Road exit and Al Asayel Street. The upgrades increased the road’s capacity by 30% and cut journey times by as much as 30% during busy periods, helping motorists move more smoothly through the area.

Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed major improvements on Al Marabea’ Street in Al Quoz, increasing road capacity and easing congestion on one of the area’s key routes.

New lighting poles have also been installed along the upgraded section to improve visibility and make driving safer at night.

The improvements are part of the RTA’s wider programme to upgrade Dubai’s roads as the city continues to grow. The authority said such projects are aimed at improving everyday journeys, reducing delays and supporting smoother movement across the emirate.

Al Marabea’ Street is an important route through Al Quoz, linking Al Khail Road with Al Asayel Street. The road provides access to industrial, commercial and residential areas and carries traffic to and from Al Quoz, Al Meydan, Business Bay and Downtown Dubai.

The RTA is also creating a new access point at the beginning of the Al Khail Road exit towards Al Marabea’ Street. The additional access is expected to make it easier for drivers to enter the area while improving safety for motorists and pedestrians.

Further upgrades are currently being carried out on Al Marabea’ Street. These include a new service road and a continuous pedestrian walkway serving the nearby industrial area.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.