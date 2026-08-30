RTA to build a new highway parallel to Al Khail Road and Mohammed bin Zayed Road

Al Meydan Street project to boost north-south capacity and ease traffic congestion
Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has awarded two contracts worth Dh1.161 billion to develop Al Meydan Street, a major road project designed to improve traffic flow and connectivity across several key areas of the emirate.
The project will create a strategic supporting corridor for Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road, increasing north-south traffic capacity by 18% and providing alternative routes to distribute traffic more efficiently.
The 2028 project will include 17 kilometres of roads and 3.7 kilometres of bridges, as well as cycling tracks connecting to Dubai’s existing cycling network. It will serve residential and development areas with a combined population of more than 500,000.
One of the key benefits will be a significant reduction in journey times. Travel between Al Manama Street and Dubai-Al Ain Road and Umm Suqeim Street is expected to fall from 30 minutes to 10 minutes, a 66% reduction.
Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, said the project would strengthen Dubai’s road network and support the emirate’s continued urban and economic growth.
“Al Meydan Street is one of Dubai’s key strategic corridors, running parallel to and supporting Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road,” Al Tayer said.
He said the project would improve traffic distribution, enhance mobility between key areas and provide alternative routes across the main road network.
The works have been divided into two contracts to speed up construction while maintaining the overall integration of the project.
The first contract covers about 14 kilometres of Al Meydan Street between Latifa bint Hamdan Street and Umm Suqeim Street, as well as Al Marabea’ Street from Dubai Hills to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.
It includes a grade-separated interchange at the intersection of Al Marabea’ and Al Meydan streets, with bridges stretching 1,600 metres and four lanes in each direction. The interchange will have capacity for up to 14,400 vehicles per hour in both directions.
A direct three-lane connection will also link Al Marabea’ Street with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, while a 700-metre elevated link on Dubai-Al Ain Road will improve access to Nad Al Sheba and connect the area with Dubai’s wider road network.
The second contract covers Al Meydan Street from First Al Khail Street through Al Khail Road to Muscat Street, along with around two kilometres of new surface roads connecting Al Meydan Street with Latifa bint Hamdan Street.
It also includes the conversion of the Al Meydan Street-Muscat Street intersection into a multi-level interchange with free-flow movement in all directions. The interchange will feature 1,400 metres of bridges and four lanes in each direction, with capacity of up to 14,400 vehicles per hour.
The project will also include cycling underpasses beneath Al Meydan Street to maintain continuous and safe connections with Dubai’s existing cycling network.
The Al Meydan Street project is being integrated with RTA’s recently launched Latifa bint Hamdan Street Development Project.
Together, the projects will connect major arterial roads including Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Khail Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Emirates Road and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street.
The wider network will improve access to communities including Dubai Hills, Nad Al Sheba, Mohammed Bin Rashid Gardens, Dubai District One and Al Barari.
The Al Meydan Street project is scheduled for completion by the end of 2028.
The 12-kilometre Latifa bint Hamdan Street project, also due for completion by the end of 2028, will link Sheikh Zayed Road with Emirates Road through Al Khail Road, Al Meydan Street, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street.
It includes seven bridges and eight tunnels and is expected to handle more than 130,000 daily trips.
Dh1.161 billion: Value of the two contracts awarded by RTA.
17km of roads: New and upgraded roads across the project corridor.
3.7km of bridges: Major grade-separated interchanges and elevated links.
18% higher capacity: Increase in north-south traffic capacity.
66% shorter travel time: Journey from Al Manama Street/Dubai-Al Ain Road to Umm Suqeim Street to fall from 30 to 10 minutes.
500,000+ residents: Residential and development areas to benefit from the project.
Cycling network: New tracks and underpasses will connect with Dubai’s existing cycling routes.
End-2028 completion: Al Meydan Street project is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2028.
Strategic links: The project will strengthen connections between Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Khail Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Emirates Road and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street.