New bridges and tunnels to slash Al Safa travel time from 12 to 3 minutes
Dubai: If you have been driving along Al Safa Street, Sheikh Zayed Road or Al Wasl Street recently, you may have noticed roadworks and changes to traffic movement.
The works are part of a major Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) project to upgrade Al Safa Street with new bridges, tunnels and additional lanes, with the aim of easing congestion and cutting journey times.
The Al Safa Street Improvement Project covers a 1,500-metre stretch between Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Wasl Street. The project was announced in 2025.
Once complete, the project is expected to cut travel time along the route from 12 minutes to just three minutes, while doubling road capacity from 6,000 to 12,000 vehicles per hour in both directions.
The project includes two bridges and two tunnels, with a combined length of 3,120 metres.
The infrastructure is designed to separate traffic travelling in different directions and reduce the amount of traffic stopping at signalised junctions.
A four-lane, 1,005-metre bridge will carry traffic travelling from Al Wasl Street towards Sheikh Zayed Road and Financial Centre Street.
A second two-lane bridge, extending 360 metres, will serve traffic travelling from Al Satwa Road towards Sheikh Zayed Road and Financial Centre Street.
Two tunnels will also be constructed. The first, measuring 1,005 metres, will carry traffic from Sheikh Zayed Road and Financial Centre Street towards Al Wasl Street.
The second tunnel, at the Al Wasl Street and Al Safa Street intersection, will extend 750 metres and have two lanes in each direction.
A key part of the project is moving more traffic through the area without requiring every vehicle to stop at traffic signals.
Al Safa Street will be widened from three signalised lanes in each direction to four lanes. Two lanes will provide free-flowing movement, while the remaining two will be controlled by traffic signals.
The new bridges and tunnels will also allow major traffic movements to bypass busy junctions, reducing conflicts between vehicles travelling along different routes.
The result is expected to be a substantial increase in road capacity, from 6,000 to 12,000 vehicles per hour in both directions.
The RTA says the project will improve traffic flow between the Upper Deck of Financial Centre Street, Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Safa Street and Al Wasl Street, strengthening connections between several major routes.
While the project is being built, traffic is being maintained through temporary road arrangements.
Vehicles travelling in both directions on Al Safa Street have been diverted onto newly constructed roads alongside the work zone, allowing construction to continue while keeping the route open.
The Al Satwa Street and Al Multaqa Street intersection is also being reorganised in both directions.
Entry and exit points are being upgraded with additional lanes, while free-flow U-turn lanes are being added on Al Safa Street.
Drivers should follow the temporary road layout and signs as construction progresses.
The project is part of a wider RTA plan to improve roads and intersections in the surrounding area.
The plan also includes the development of Al Wasl Street, with six intersection upgrades and five tunnels, and Umm Suqeim Street, with six key intersection upgrades, four bridges and three tunnels.
Together, these projects are designed to improve connectivity between major corridors including Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Khail Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road.
For Al Safa Street, however, the immediate goal is clear: move more vehicles through the corridor, reduce stops at busy junctions and cut a 12-minute journey to around three minutes once the project is complete.