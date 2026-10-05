Dubai Police urge safe driving amid heavy congestion on key routes
Motorists in Dubai and Sharjah are facing heavy and bumper-to-bumper traffic on several major roads on Monday morning, with minor accidents and incidents reported on key routes including E311, E611, D67 and roads in Sharjah.
The incidents, along with heavy congestion on major Dubai-Sharjah corridors, are adding to delays for commuters during the morning rush hour.
Dubai Police reminded motorists to maintain a safe following distance, noting that leaving more space gives drivers more time to react.
Police also urged motorists to check the back seat before leaving their vehicles, stressing that the simple habit could save a child’s life.
Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time and check live traffic conditions before setting out.
Traffic on S115 Al Nahda Street was moving slowly following a car crash, with journey times reaching about an hour.
Several minor accidents or incidents were reported across Dubai and Sharjah, including:
D67/Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Quoz Fourth: Incident near the intersection linking towards Meydan Road.
E311 near Nad Al Sheba: Incident reported on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road.
E311 near Warsan 2/Dubai Safari Park: Incident reported on the route.
E311 near Remraam/Dubai Motor City: Incident near the southern connection.
E611 near Global Village: Incident reported on Emirates Road.
D63 Al Qudra Road, Arjan: Incident near Dubai Miracle Garden.
S102/S112 junction near Madina Mall: Incident reported around the Muhaisnah/Industrial Area border.
S116 near 06 Mall, Sharjah: Incident reported near the Family Health Promotion Center.
S120, Industrial Area 6, Sharjah: Incident reported along the industrial corridor.
E311 in Al Awir/Warsan 3: Incident reported near the Al Awir Health Center junction.
E311 Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road: Heavy congestion from Sharjah’s SAIF Zone and industrial areas through Muhaisnah towards Dubai, with another congested section extending towards Madinat Al Maktoum.
E11 Al Ittihad Road/Sheikh Zayed Road: Heavy traffic across the Sharjah-Dubai border, including Al Mamzar, Sahara Centre and Bu Shaghara.
S108 Al Khan Street, Sharjah: Bumper-to-bumper traffic.
S117 Wasit Street, Al Abar: Heavy traffic.
D64 Damascus Street, Al Qusais Industrial Area: Heavy traffic.
D88 Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Street, Al Jafiliya: Heavy traffic.
D89 Al Khawaneej Street, Muhaisnah First: Heavy traffic.
D77 Manama Street, Warsan Fourth: Bumper-to-bumper traffic.
E102 Maleha Road, Warehouses Land: Heavy traffic.
2 Street, Nad Al Sheba 3: Bumper-to-bumper traffic.
E66 Dubai-Al Ain Road: Congestion around the Nad Al Sheba and Dubai Silicon Oasis interchanges.
D67/D72, Al Quoz and Meydan: Heavy traffic around the Al Quoz industrial district and connections towards Meydan.
D61 Hessa Street, Al Barsha South: Bumper-to-bumper traffic.
25 Street, Al Safa 1: Bumper-to-bumper traffic.
Street 17B, Oud Metha: Bumper-to-bumper traffic.
D33, Jumeirah Village Triangle: Heavy traffic.
46 Street, Al Barsha First: Bumper-to-bumper traffic.
Dana Road, JVC District 11: Heavy traffic.
Jebel Ali Industrial Second: Heavy traffic.
DIP Ring Street, Green Community: Heavy traffic.
Heavy congestion is affecting several key routes across Dubai and Sharjah, particularly the main corridors connecting the two emirates. Motorists should expect longer journey times, leave early and check traffic conditions before setting off.