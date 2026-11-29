New bridges boost intersection capacity by 150% to 19,400 vehicles an hour
Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed all bridge works under the Al Qudra Road Key Intersections Development Project, opening three bridges and two loop ramps at the intersection of Al Qudra Road and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street.
The new structures, spanning a combined 2,660 metres, allow motorists to move through the intersection without stopping in all directions, cutting travel time by seven minutes and easing congestion along one of Dubai’s key road corridors.
The improvements increase the intersection’s capacity by 150%, from 7,800 to 19,400 vehicles per hour, helping accommodate growing traffic in surrounding residential and development areas.
The latest opening marks the completion of all bridge works under the wider Al Qudra Road development project, which includes bridges spanning 4,750 metres and the improvement and expansion of 11.6 kilometres of road.
The project is expected to increase Al Qudra Road’s capacity by 33%, from 12,000 to 16,000 vehicles per hour in both directions, while cutting journey times by 70%, from 10 minutes to three minutes. It is designed to improve travel for more than 400,000 residents and visitors in areas served by the road.
The newly completed works at the intersection of Al Qudra Road and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street include three bridges and two loop ramps, each designed to serve traffic moving in different directions.
The first bridge, measuring 750 metres and featuring two lanes, connects Al Qudra Road with Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street towards Jebel Ali.
The second bridge is 900 metres long, with two lanes, and serves motorists heading towards the city centre and Dubai International Airport. The third is a 500-metre, single-lane bridge connecting traffic from nearby residential areas to Al Qudra City.
The two loop ramps, each with two lanes, further improve traffic movement. One is 230 metres long and serves motorists travelling from Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street towards Al Qudra City. The other, measuring 280 metres, connects traffic heading towards Umm Suqeim.
The project also includes three kilometres of service roads on both sides of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street to improve access to nearby developments.
The latest bridges follow the opening of two main bridges at the same intersection, spanning 1,400 metres and providing eight lanes in both directions, which further improved traffic flow along Al Qudra Road.
Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said completing the project was an important addition to Dubai’s road network and reflected the authority’s commitment to developing infrastructure in line with the emirate’s rapid urban and population growth.
He said the project was part of a wider plan to improve major road corridors, increase capacity and strengthen links between residential communities, development projects and business hubs.
The upgrades are expected to improve traffic flow, shorten journeys, enhance road safety and make it easier for motorists to reach areas served by Al Qudra Road.
Al Tayer said road development was essential to supporting Dubai’s urban and economic growth, providing infrastructure that could meet future demand and making residential and investment areas more accessible.
He added that the project served communities with more than 400,000 residents and visitors, strengthening connections between Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street and Emirates Road.
The project has been delivered in stages, with several major improvements completed earlier this year.
The Al Qudra Road development project serves several residential communities and major developments, including Arabian Ranches 1 and 2, Dubai Motor City, Dubai Studio City, Akoya, Mudon, DAMAC Hills, The Sustainable City, Town Square, Mira and DAMAC Hills 2.