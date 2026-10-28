Ajman: Two major road development projects in Ajman are progressing, with the City Centre Roads Development Project 75 per cent complete and the first phase of the Al Hamidiya Street Development Project reaching 25 per cent completion. Both projects are expected to open in early 2027, according to the Ajman Municipality and Planning Department.

Once completed, the development is expected to improve traffic flow, enhance the road’s level of service and extend Al Hamidiya Street to connect with the border road. The upgrades are also intended to improve the efficiency of the wider road network and facilitate movement in the surrounding area.

Road preparation works along the stretch from Mohammed bin Rashid Street to the border road have been completed, paving the way for the next layers of the road surface. The project is expected to open in early 2027.

Under the plan, Al Hamidiya Street will be widened to three lanes in each direction from Mohammed bin Rashid Street to its intersection with Jeddah Street. The section from Jeddah Street to the border road will have two lanes in each direction.

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