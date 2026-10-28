New road links and upgraded drainage aim to improve traffic flow across Ajman.
Ajman: Two major road development projects in Ajman are progressing, with the City Centre Roads Development Project 75 per cent complete and the first phase of the Al Hamidiya Street Development Project reaching 25 per cent completion. Both projects are expected to open in early 2027, according to the Ajman Municipality and Planning Department.
The progress was reviewed during a field visit by Abdulrahman Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director General of the department, accompanied by Dr Engineer Mohammed Ahmed bin Omair Al Muhairi, Executive Director of the Infrastructure Development Sector, and Engineer Abdullah Mustafa Al Marzouqi, Director of the Roads and Infrastructure Department.
The projects aim to improve traffic flow, increase road network efficiency and strengthen connectivity in key areas of the emirate as Ajman continues to expand.
The City Centre Roads Development Project is part of the department’s wider efforts to upgrade infrastructure, ease congestion and meet the transport needs of Ajman’s growing urban areas.
Al Muhairi said the department was implementing an integrated development plan covering all areas of the emirate, with a focus on quality, efficiency and building a road network that meets current and future needs.
Completed works include the main works on Sheikh Abdullah bin Humaid bin Rashid Street, the connection of Masfout Street with Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum Street, the opening of the intersection near Al Rashidiya Park and the completion of civil works for the stormwater drainage station.
Work is continuing on Sheikh Rashid bin Abdulaziz Street and Al Zaher Street, along with the remaining sections of the stormwater drainage network.
The project supports the department’s strategy to improve road connectivity and develop an integrated, sustainable transport system across Ajman.
Al Marzouqi said completed road sections and intersections were being opened progressively to allow motorists to benefit from improvements without having to wait for the entire project phase to be finished.
Three intersections have already opened: the junction of Sheikh Rashid bin Abdulaziz Street and Sheikh Abdullah bin Humaid bin Rashid Street; the junction of Sheikh Rashid bin Abdulaziz Street and Anas bin Malik Street; and the junction of Sheikh Abdullah bin Humaid bin Rashid Street and Al Zaher Street, near Al Rashidiya Park.
Work teams are continuing with the remaining road and drainage works in line with the approved programme, with particular focus on completing the stormwater drainage network.
The project is progressing according to schedule and is expected to open in early 2027, with subsequent phases to be completed in line with approved plans.
The first phase of the Al Hamidiya Street Development Project has reached 25 per cent completion. The project covers the stretch from Mohammed bin Rashid Street to the border road.
Under the plan, Al Hamidiya Street will be widened to three lanes in each direction from Mohammed bin Rashid Street to its intersection with Jeddah Street. The section from Jeddah Street to the border road will have two lanes in each direction.
The project also includes improvements to pavements and parking facilities.
Road preparation works along the stretch from Mohammed bin Rashid Street to the border road have been completed, paving the way for the next layers of the road surface. The project is expected to open in early 2027.
Once completed, the development is expected to improve traffic flow, enhance the road’s level of service and extend Al Hamidiya Street to connect with the border road. The upgrades are also intended to improve the efficiency of the wider road network and facilitate movement in the surrounding area.
The City Centre Roads and Al Hamidiya Street projects form part of the department’s broader programme to upgrade Ajman’s infrastructure and improve road network efficiency.
The works are intended to support smoother traffic movement, accommodate urban growth, improve connectivity and enhance quality of life, while raising the standard of infrastructure and public services in key areas of the emirate.