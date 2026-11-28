Sheikh Ammar was accompanied during the tour by Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Municipality & Planning Department; Dr Engineer Khalid Moeen Al Hosani, Executive Director of the Public Health and Environment Sector; Dr Engineer Mohammed Ahmed bin Omair Al Muhairi, Executive Director of the Infrastructure Development Sector; and Dr Engineer Alia Mujallad Al Shamsi, Acting Director of the Planning and Survey Department and Head of the Project Team, alongside experts, specialists and members of the project team.