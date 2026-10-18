107 projects completed, 36% of investment allocated to beaches, 22% to landscaping
Dubai Municipality has completed more than 107 projects worth a combined Dh1.6 billion in 2026, marking a major milestone in the development of Dubai’s public spaces, community facilities and urban infrastructure.
Delivered through its Public Facilities Agency, the projects reflect the Municipality’s commitment to expanding public destinations, enhancing quality of life and creating more attractive, accessible and sustainable spaces for residents and visitors.
The projects form part of an integrated development programme spanning public parks, beaches, neighbourhood beautification, landscaping and community facilities. The agency has also supported other government entities in developing essential educational, social and community infrastructure, reinforcing its broader contribution to Dubai’s development and the delivery of public services.
The achievements highlight the Public Facilities Agency’s growing role in shaping Dubai’s urban landscape, combining infrastructure development with a focus on quality, accessibility and long-term operational efficiency.
The agency adopts an integrated approach encompassing planning, design, construction and operations to ensure that public investments continue to deliver lasting value throughout the lifecycle of each facility.
A significant proportion of the completed projects involved developing new community destinations and upgrading existing public spaces to meet Dubai’s evolving urban and population needs.
The 2026 portfolio includes major developments at Al Mamzar Beaches, schools, social neighbourhood majlises, Hewi Dubai in Nad Al Sheba, new neighbourhood parks, and projects in Dubai’s countryside and rural areas, alongside citywide landscaping, beautification and agricultural development initiatives.
Reflecting Dubai Municipality’s commitment to enhancing the city’s public spaces, 36 per cent of total project investment was allocated to beach development, while 22 per cent went towards city beautification, landscaping and agricultural projects.
Together, these investments are helping create greener, more attractive and people-centred public spaces that enhance everyday life.
The projects are also expanding access to recreational and community facilities, improving the urban environment and creating more opportunities for outdoor activities and social interaction.
The agency incorporates community feedback, visitor insights and operational data into the planning and design of public facilities, enabling the Municipality to respond more effectively to evolving community needs and develop destinations that cater to different age groups and activities.
Bader Anwahi, CEO of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality, said: “The value of public infrastructure is measured not only by what we build, but also by how it improves people’s everyday lives and contributes to the city’s long-term development. At the Public Facilities Agency, we are advancing an approach that considers the entire lifecycle of a public space, from understanding community needs and planning its development to ensuring it continues to serve people efficiently and sustainably.”
He added: “Our priority is to translate Dubai’s development ambitions into public spaces and facilities that make a tangible difference to the city. Completing more than 107 projects worth Dh1.6 billion demonstrates the scale of this undertaking and our commitment to accelerating delivery while strengthening quality and operational performance.
“We are also expanding our contribution beyond parks and recreational destinations by supporting government entities in delivering essential infrastructure that meets the needs of Dubai’s growing communities.”
Alongside its infrastructure achievements, the Public Facilities Agency has helped create more than 100 investment opportunities across Dubai’s public facilities, including dedicated opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
These initiatives aim to encourage greater private-sector participation in developing and activating public destinations by introducing commercial activities and services that complement their recreational and community functions.
Integrating investment opportunities into public facilities enables the Agency to develop destinations offering a wider range of experiences while creating new avenues for businesses and entrepreneurs to contribute to Dubai’s economic growth.
Anwahi said: “We see considerable potential for public facilities to contribute more broadly to Dubai’s economy. By creating opportunities for businesses, particularly small- and medium-sized enterprises, we are extending the value of these destinations beyond their traditional functions.
“Our approach is to encourage investment that complements the character and purpose of each space, enhances the visitor experience and creates lasting opportunities for economic participation. This is an important part of how we are shaping the next generation of Dubai’s public destinations.”
The agency’s achievements are supported by continued improvements in project planning, implementation and operational management, including innovative construction solutions, more efficient delivery processes and data-driven approaches to managing public facilities.
These improvements aim to strengthen coordination across project stages, enhance execution quality and ensure that completed facilities can be operated and maintained efficiently over the long term.
The Public Facilities Agency is also strengthening the integration of development and operations, placing greater emphasis on maintenance requirements, resource efficiency and visitor experience throughout the planning and design process.
These efforts support the objectives of the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033, Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and Dubai Economic Agenda D33, reinforcing the role of public infrastructure in enhancing liveability, stimulating investment and supporting sustainable economic growth.
Looking ahead, Dubai Municipality will continue expanding and upgrading its public facilities, with the Public Facilities Agency advancing new projects and investment opportunities that respond to the city’s evolving needs.
Through this ongoing development programme, the Municipality aims to enhance the quality and accessibility of Dubai’s public spaces, ensuring that its infrastructure continues to support the emirate’s growth and the wellbeing of its communities.