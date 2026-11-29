Two lake parks are scheduled to open in 2029, with a new community venue opening in 2028
Dubai: Dubai Municipality has unveiled plans to build and develop 44 parks across Al Khawaneej 1 and 2, as part of a wider programme to expand recreational facilities, upgrade infrastructure and improve the quality of life for residents.
The parks will be developed under a four-phase plan beginning in 2027, with the final phase of projects scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2032.
The municipality also plans to open two lake parks in Al Khawaneej 1 and 2 in the fourth quarter of 2029, while a new community meeting venue is scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2028.
The plans were outlined during a recent meeting with residents at Al Khawaneej Majlis, according to Emarat Al Youm, where the municipality presented some ongoing and future projects covering public parks, recreational facilities, landscaping, irrigation, sewage networks, rainwater drainage and housing services for Emirati citizens.
The meeting provided residents with an opportunity to raise concerns, discuss their neighbourhood’s needs and put forward suggestions for improving public services and facilities.
Al Khawaneej 1 and 2 currently have five existing parks, with another five under construction and three in the design stage, including the two lake parks.
The first phase of the future parks development plan will begin in 2027, with projects scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2029.
The second phase will begin in 2028, with openings targeted for the first quarter of 2030, followed by the third phase in 2029, with projects expected to open in the first quarter of 2031.
The fourth and final phase will begin in 2030, with its projects scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2032.
Among the community facilities currently under development is the Dubai Barza project, a dedicated meeting venue for residents, which is expected to open in the first quarter of 2028.
Completed projects in the area include the Dubai Schools Al Khawaneej campus, which opened in the third quarter of 2024, and Thukher Al Khawaneej Club, a recreational complex for senior Emirati citizens that opened in the third quarter of 2025.
Dubai Municipality has completed a landscaping project covering more than seven kilometres of the central reservation along Al Khawaneej Street.
The project, known as IR193, included the construction of an irrigation water pumping station to serve the newly landscaped areas and existing greenery on both sides of the road, alongside improvements to irrigation networks.
Another project, known as IR242, is scheduled for implementation in 2028 and will introduce automated irrigation systems and landscaping along internal roads in Al Khawaneej 1 and 2.
The project aims to expand green spaces and improve the appearance of residential streets across both neighbourhoods.
The municipality also announced two future projects to upgrade rainwater drainage systems in Al Khawaneej 1 and 2, both scheduled for completion in 2029.
Al Khawaneej 1 currently has full sewage network coverage, spanning 16.4 square kilometres. Its rainwater drainage network covers 7.37 square kilometres, equivalent to 44.9 per cent of the area.
In Al Khawaneej 2, the sewage network covers 8.83 square kilometres, with a coverage rate of 94 per cent. The rainwater drainage network covers 10.78 square kilometres of the area's total 12.6 square kilometres, representing 85 per cent coverage, according to the municipality.
The planned drainage projects aim to improve service levels across both neighbourhoods.
During the meeting, Dubai Municipality also outlined its housing policy for Emirati citizens in Al Khawaneej and presented the available design models for private residential villas.
Residents were also briefed on the municipality’s evaluation system for engineering consultancies and construction contractors operating in Dubai.
The system assesses companies against technical criteria covering various stages of construction, from qualification and licensing to project completion, while also taking homeowners’ feedback into account.